Truck Accessories Group Hiring for Manufacturing Positions Across the Company

Elkhart, IN : Citing substantial growth in business and a continued dedication to its employee base, Truck Accessories Group (TAG) is actively recruiting for manufacturing and OTR positions throughout the company.

“Over the past year, we have recognized a growing demand for capacity,” said John Aleva, Truck Accessories Group President. “During a time that has brought much uncertainty, TAG as a company has been fortunate and has remained strong. In fact, the fourth quarter is shaping up to be among the best ever for TAG, and this is due to our team.”

According to Barry Kosek, Corporate Director for Human Resources, TAG is in need of expanding its workforce on many levels. He added, “Our goal is to strengthen our plants’ production quality while improving our employees’ work-life balance and create room for growth.”

Kosek stated that TAG locations across the country are hiring for a number of positions including paint preppers, assemblers, headliner installers, painters and OTR Class A drivers. “We have openings in all of our plants including our corporate headquarters in Elkhart County, Indiana. Our other locations are in Milton, Pennsylvania; Medford, Oregon; Woodland and Long Beach California; and Centralia, Washington.”

TAG offers employees competitive wages and benefits packages along with 10-paid holidays from the date-of-hire, paid vacation after 1 year and the opportunity for sign-on bonuses and performance increases after 30 and 90-day reviews. In addition, OTR drivers have an opportunity to earn a quarterly safety bonus and sign-on bonus.

Applications are being accepted online at truckgroupjobs.com. The TAG career website offers prospective team members a more detailed list of job openings, job benefits and amenities.

“We’re excited at what the new year will bring for our employees, and we’re looking forward to continue growing our team,” said Kosek.