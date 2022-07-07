True Elements onboards TBWA as their Creative Agency

Mumbai, July 2022: True Elements, India’s first food brand to be certified as both CLEAN LABEL and 100% WHOLEGRAIN announced its partnership with TBWA/India -The Disruption® Company with the mandate of anchoring communication & creative strategy across platforms.

True Elements is a clean label, digital-first brand operating in the healthy breakfast and snacks segment. Anchored on providing “Food that DOES NOT LIE to you”, it promises zero preservatives, zero chemicals, zero added sugar in its products.

Ved Agarwal, Head of Marketing at True Elements said, “We are really excited to partner with TBWA and build the #StoryOfTrue together. TBWA is admired globally for their campaigns that are testimony to their disruptive and digital-first brand storytelling and creative thought process. True Elements built its first phase of growth behind a portfolio of innovative clean food and building high consumer trust. While we will continue to push the bar on those, our next phase will be focused on long term brand building and accelerating our entry into newer households – for which TBWA is our trusted ally.”

The promise of True Elements of providing True Nutrition with True Transparency & True Sustainability is in line with evolving consumer preferences. The new age consumer is not only looking for healthier & cleaner options proactively, but is also very mindful of the implication of her buying choices on the environment & society at large. And to top it, there exists a large trust void between consumers and brands today, driven by convenient & false promises made by brands.

TBWA’s CEO, Govind Pandey said “True Elements is an idea whose time has come. It’s a modern brand that goes beyond the fads and trends in health. It provides tasty food as food ought to be without any preservatives and processing and with ethical sourcing. There is no tokenism. There is no hoodwinking. We are delighted to partner True Elements in articulating and expressing the essence of this truthful brand to the new age digital-native consumer.”

TBWA brings a unique dimension to creativity by using the ‘Disruption thought process’. Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company for 2019, 2020 & 2021, TBWA’s global clients include Adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald’s, Nissan, and Singapore Airlines.

Founded in 2013 by Puru Gupta & Sreejith Moolayil, True Elements has been at the forefront of providing clean & innovative products in the rapidly growing healthy foods segment and recently secured a strategic investment from FMCG major Marico. It offers a wide range of 70+ products spanning across categories of western breakfast (including oats, muesli, granola, flakes), Indian breakfast (like poha, upma, dosa), snacks (roasted seeds, seed mixes, raw seeds) and others. It is available at over 90 online platforms & 12000 retail outlets currently.