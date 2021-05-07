True Warriors, You CAN Have it All!

Easy Fix- Social Media Campaign for Mother’s Day- Press Note

When asked the definition of a multi-tasker, we visualise someone who’s working on different things at one time- or, a Mother. A Mother is someone who multitasks 24 x 7, without us realising. Easy Fix launches its International Mother’s Day campaign, ‘The True Warriors’, saluting all the working mothers and their impeccable skills to juggle between work and personal life.

Life as a mother resembles being on a roller coaster. Being a mother is a lot more than just providing good education, values & culture to kids. A mother is a chauffeur, a doctor, a tutor, a therapist and the roles never end, especially when she’s a working mother. Being a working mother is much harder. The thrill ride never stops, and keeping in mind that you attempt to bravely wave at those remaining underneath as you shout from a stature, you will understand the high points and low points are a piece of your regular daily existence. Also, it’s dependent upon you to ascend to each challenge with the goal that it doesn’t cut you down. While multitasking is your watchword, you may likewise want for a bit of personal time. No matter what type of mom one is—no matter what the circumstances or one’s background is—raising children is guaranteed to challenge you & no doubt, they ace at it! There will be days she feels deeper contentment than you ever thought possible, and days when she wonders how she is going to keep her head from exploding. Being a working mom brings with it its own set of hurdles to jump over—ranging from scheduling nightmares and extreme exhaustion to culture wars and working mom guilt.

Shaifali Aggarwal, founder, Easy Fix, said “Raising a son keeps me super busy. Yet, I also have this little show that I pull off every day that I call entrepreneurship! I am suffering from Being Mom Syndrome from last 3 years & I believe it’s going to be with me forever. I am a wife, a mother, a daughter, a sister, an entrepreneur & I’m sure there a lot of mothers who wear a hat like this. When we wake up, there’s not only one thing that’s going on in our head and being in that very shoe, I know- that is tough.”

The True Warriors is just a way to pay respect to all the moms who are working each day and yet winning hearts. The campaign is to go live on Easy Fix’s social assets on International Mother’s Day, 9th April, 2021.