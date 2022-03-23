Truecaller Strengthens Leadership Team With New Appointments In Brand and Marketing

India, March 2022: Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communications, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ketan Bharati, as Vice President of Global Marketing Operations, Ashwani Sinha as Vice President of Global Brand and Raj Mukherjee as the Head of CRM The expansion of the marketing team is a strategic move to strengthen and support the ongoing brand expansion and capitalise on the multiple growth opportunities ahead.

As Truecaller continues to make communication safer for its users and braces itself for new innovations in the product the new team members will lead the brand management function and will report to Kari Krishnamurthy, Chief Commercial Officer based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Ashwani Sinha moves to Truecaller from Ogilvy, where Ashwani headed the Pernod Ricard business helping its iconic brands break new ground and lead the strategy function for BMW, helping the ultimate driving machine hold its own in a chauffeur-driven luxury car market.He has been instrumental in championing growth for some of the world’s most valuable brands, building solid partnerships with all stakeholders and mentoring future leaders.

Ketan Bharati joins Truecaller from Group M (WPP) where he spearheaded multiple projects and was responsible for leading the planning and investments in media for partners. Ketan comes with a career spanning over 15 years in the industry with a rich experience of building media strategy, broadcasting, product & revenue strategy across brands like Vodafone, Star India & Reckitt Benckiser.

Raj Mukherjee joins Truecaller from Unacademy after a short sabbatical. Raj was assistant vice president of customer experience at Unacademy where he was responsible for developing customer experience strategies, content management, process innovation and trust & safety. He has also worked with brands like PhonePe and LinkedIn in the past.

Strengthening and realigning the existing talent in the organization, Manan Shah, earlier Director of Marketing for Truecaller India will now be leading marketing efforts across India and South East Asia. Both the regions are pivotal for Truecaller’s growth and will be headed by Manan who has been with the brand for close to 6 years and has 18 years of work experience in the brand and marketing industry.