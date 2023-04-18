Truflation Launches Premium CPI Data Service

LONDON, APRIL 18, 2023 – Truflation, the independent and unbiased provider of verifiable economic data has announced the launch of its first premium subscription service – Truflation Premium – which will give users unrestricted access to the firm’s CPI inflation data.

With Truflation Premium, users can have Truflation’s full UK and US CPI data delivered to their inbox daily. This includes all sub-category indexes – in granular detail – allowing investors to pinpoint the data that matters most to their portfolios. To subscribe, users need only click “Download” from the main US or UK index page and select their plan. At a later date, subscribers will also be able to build personalized dashboards.

Truflation is a pioneer in the economic data field, providing a fully independent source of truth for inflation data in both the US and the UK. Compiled using millions of data points aggregated in real-time, Truflation provides a pinpoint accurate alternative to the slower, less comprehensive data collection methods employed by official data agencies.*

Launched in 2021, Truflation already boasts a community of over 115,000 users and followers that have come to rely on the firm’s encyclopedic inflation data to inform their investment and trading decisions. With the launch of Truflation Premium, users can now choose either daily data updates delivered by email, or historical data as a one-time download.

Commenting on the launch of Truflation Premium, Stefan Rust, CEO of Truflation, says: “At Truflation, we are breaking down barriers and promoting financial inclusion by making crucial CPI data accessible to everyone. We are fully committed to leveling the playing field and fostering a more inclusive financial ecosystem. By providing affordable access to CPI data, we are empowering individuals, retail investors, small businesses, and budding investors to make informed decisions and pursue new opportunities.”

As a fully independent data provider, Truflation advocates for financial transparency and responsible monetary policies. Our unbiased, real-time data streams highlight the importance of accurate, accessible CPI data, underlining the effect of short-term policies that have long-term consequences for investors and consumers.

Backed by blockchain investors including Fundamental Labs and C2 Ventures, and leveraging the Chainlink BUILD program, Truflation is on a mission to create a data economy that delivers economic data in an unbiased manner. Through democratizing access to financial data, Truflation will empower a new breed of data providers to create custom feeds of verifiable data on demand.