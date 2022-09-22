Truflo Kick Offs Its Knowledge Platform ‘Iconstruct’ In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, September 22st, 2022:Truflo by Hindware, the fastest growing PVC pipes and fittings company in India, recently launched a one-of-kind knowledge sharing platform, ‘iConstruct’ in the mega city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. With this event, Truflo plans to strengthen its presence in the market and establish a deep connection with the real estate sector.

‘iConstruct’ knowledge-sharing platform will be an ideal destination for every real estate stakeholder, as it will bring together more than 200+ participants from Ahmedabad. ‘iConstruct’ is an opportunity for all stakeholders attending the event to gain insights, discuss challenges of the sector, and connect with the trendsetters of the real estate industry.

The panel discussion and knowledge-sharing session debated pivotal themes such as infrastructure influencing the real-estate sector, new policies driving the trends in the city of Ahmedabad, and sustainable and intelligent construction technology that can support formidable buildings. The event brought together industry leaders, experts, stalwarts, and dealers from the real estate industry to share ideas and experiences.

The eminent panel comprised of:

MrunalVarma, Director, Swagat Group

Anup Shah, Senior Director &Head Transactions-Gujarat, JLL

ChiragAkruwala, Business Head- Ahmedabad &Nagpur, Godrej Properties Ltd.

Parveen Kumar Kalra, Principal Consultant, P K Kalra Consultants, MEP Design, Engineering Venture

Tapan Shah, Founder & Principal Architect, Studio Nine Architects

Dipen Mehta – Director Aqua Utility Designs & Management P Ltd.

Speaking on the launch of the construct, Mr. Rajesh Pajnoo, CEO, of Truflo by Hindware Limited said, “In a short span of time, TRUFLO by Hindware has set new quality benchmarks in the industry. As a company, we strongly believe that our relationship with dealers, builders, constructors, and experts from the real estate and construction fraternity is one of the key contributors to our success. With ‘iConstruct’, a unique platform, we are excited to form closer connections with the community, and together envision the cities of tomorrow while keeping in mind the challenges of today.”

He further added, “We appreciate the contribution from the panelist who could join us today and share their notable insights about the industry and further appreciate the large number of participants who made this a successful event.”

On being the panelist, Parveen Kumar Kalra, Principal Consultant, P K Kalra said “iConstruct is an extraordinary effort by Truflo for real estate professionals. At the construct platform, dealers and real estate stakeholders had a one-of-a-kind opportunity to share knowledge with each other and implement various techniques to further add value to the industry.”

India’s plastic pipes market is estimated at Rs 10,000 crore. The industry’s products are made from resins such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC), PPE, and high-density polyethylene (HDPE), with diverse applications across agriculture, plumbing, and infrastructure sectors.

TRUFLO by Hindware Limited registered a growth of 36.2% Y-o-Y with revenue at ₹205 crores and remains the fastest growing plastic pipes brand in India. With 1,200+ SKUs already being offered and many more being added, TRUFLO aims to be amongst the top 5 players in 5 years. Currently, the business has 270+ active distributors with more than 20,000 retail outlets and with the evolution of smart cities, the company’s network has extended beyond Tier II and III cities.