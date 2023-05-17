Truke Introduces BTG Strom to its Growing Gaming TWS Range

National, Wednesday, 17th May 2023: Truke, India’s fastest-growing TWS brand, is excited to unveil its latest gaming-centric true wireless earbuds, the BTG Strom. Designed to meet the demands of Indian gamers, the BTG Strom offers exceptional performance and immersive audio at an affordable price of INR 1099. To celebrate the launch, truke is offering a special introductory price of INR 899 for a limited time (Valid till 18th May) on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Truke.in starting today.

Gaming Focused: The BTG Strom showcases a sleek and stylish case with 7 RGB lighting options, allowing gamers to make a bold statement with their accessories. Equipped with high-quality 13mm titanium speaker drivers, the BTG Strom delivers exceptional audio performance, ensuring an immersive sound experience for its users. To provide a seamless gaming experience, the BTG Strom features a dedicated gaming mode that offers ultra-low latency of up to 40ms*. Additionally, it incorporates dual-mic environmental noise cancellation technology, enabling clear communication with teammates while reducing background noise.

Super-Fast Connectivity: With Truke’s instant pairing technology and open-to-pair feature, the BTG Strom offers convenient and quick connectivity, allowing gamers to dive into their favorite games effortlessly. Bluetooth 5.3 technology further provides a stable and fast connection for uninterrupted gaming sessions.

Strong Battery: The BTG Storm offers an impressive playtime of up to 50 hours* with the charging case and up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. Gamers can now enjoy extended gaming sessions without worrying about battery life.

Pankaj Upadhyay, CEO, of Truke India, commented on the launch, saying, “India’s gaming industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, and the demand for budget gaming accessories, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities, is on the rise. With the launch of the BTG Strom, our goal is to provide gamers with a high-quality, budget-friendly audio solution that enhances their gaming experience. We believe that every gamer deserves the best audio experience, regardless of their budget and the BTG Storm delivers exactly that. We remain committed to expanding our gaming TWS portfolio under the Born To Game series, catering to the passion of Indian gamers.”

The BTG Strom is set to revolutionize the gaming audio market with its remarkable features and unbeatable price. Gamers across India now have the opportunity to elevate their gaming experience without straining their finances.

Customers who purchase the BTG Storm will receive 12 months of warranty and have access to Truke’s strong network of 250+ active service centers nationwide, ensuring a premium after-sales experience.