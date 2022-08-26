Truke launches BUDS PRO ANC Earbuds – India’s most affordable Hybrid-Active Noise cancellation TWS

Mumbai, August 2022: Music fans around the country have reason to rejoice as Truke, one of India’s fastest-growing audio brands crafting high-quality audio products is launching its much-awaited BUDS PRO ANC earbuds at only INR 1999. The earbuds will be available on both Amazon and Flipkart from tomorrow, i.e., 25th August onwards.

The earbuds come with a Hybrid-Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with up to 30db noise cancellation along with Quad-MIC ENC which suppresses 90% background noise for clear calls. They also offer a highly-Cinematic Music Experience with 12.4mm real Titanium Speaker drivers. The earbuds also feature a Dedicated Gaming Mode with Ultra Low Latency up to 50ms*. Earbuds can also be seamlessly decked with Instant Paring Technology providing Faster Connection and Greater Stability with Bluetooth 5.2. Moreover, the earbuds promise a guaranteed Playtime of up to 48hours* with a digital battery indicator on the case and 10 hours of Playtime on a single charge. USB-C Fast charge provides 2 hours of playtime with just 10mins of charging for the users who are always on a go. Additionally, the earbuds are supported by 1 year of warranty and customers will be able to access the strong network of 200+ active service centers and enjoy a premium after-sales experience.

Mr. Pankaj Upadhyay, CEO, Truke India, said, “At Truke, we have always tried to provide the delivering out-of-the-box products to our customers at affordable prices. Our new product is in sync with our mission where we have tried to address the 3 major concerns of customers – Call quality, Sound quality, and gaming experience by providing Hybrid-Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Quad-mic ENC, long battery life and low latency. We are confident Buds Pro ANC will soon become everyone’s favorite not only due to its performance but also its quirky design. Our make-in-India initiative, which kick-started this month, is further helping us realize our dream to become India’s top audio brand in the coming years and continue setting records in the segment with our innovative products and disrupting the segment in the foreseeable future”

This latest product launch will be in due accordance with Truke’s commitment to innovate affordable technology products and become the top brand across the soundware and sonic accessories space through its best-in-class product offerings that blend the best of power, performance, and affordability.