Later this week, British Prime Minister Theresa May will be in Washington to hold initial talks on the proposed US-UK free trade deal with US President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump has been extending the olive branch to the UK since his campaign days, and he even cited the Brexit referendum to show Americans the need to take back their country. He has promised to enter into talks with the UK in his early days in office for a fair bilateral deal.

Soon after his inauguration as president, Donald Trump made it his first official act to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). Perhaps this is to clear the path for the proposed trade deal with the UK and indeed, UK leaders are confident that the deal will happen.

However, concerns remain among top financial analysts. There is an air of uncertainty surrounding the likely impact of the deal on both countries. One of the major concerns is that Donald Trump is unpredictable and you can never know exactly what he will do and what impact his policies will have on the US economy.

Donald Trump has promised to lower the corporate income tax rate in the US from the current 35%, in the hope that it will foster the growth of local businesses and improve the economy as the country continues to recover from its financial crisis.

The proposed deal will further smoothen working relations between the US and the UK, something the UK really needs after Brexit. However, it is not as simple as it sounds and may have huge economic consequences on the UK. In effect, the deal may force the UK to choose between the US and Europe, something it had tried to avoid in the past.

Also, many UK lawmakers are questioning the intent behind the deal, whether it is politically or economically motivated, and what Britain stands to gain from it. Ever since joining the European Economic Community in 1975, the UK has no experience in negotiating trade deals as they were conducted by the European Union.

Towards the close of the past year, interest rates in the US were hiked and many anticipated the effects spilling over to the UK. Many expected mortgage rates to rise in the UK soon but that has not happened as yet. In fact, you can get still get low and affordable mortgage rates.

The Bank of England has decided to keep interest rates at a record low of 0.25% and that stance is not expected to change anytime soon. Analysts are predicting that UK interest rates will remain low throughout 2017, partly due to the uncertainty surrounding Brexit and when Article 50 will be finally triggered.

The deal is far from done, and it may take months, or even years, before its impact can be felt. But for now, we can only wait watch what happens when Theresa May meets with Donald Trump in Washington at the end of January.