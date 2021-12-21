Trunkin – An initiative to help artisans across India launched their Christmas / Holiday collection

Trunkin’ a noble initiative by Manav Bhatia launched with the core mission to help artisans across India has come out with a new Christmas / Holiday collection for the season.

Rich in skill but limited in resources, artisans and craftsmen of India were immediately impacted by the fallout from the global financial meltdown and resulting bankruptcies due to the covid 19 pandemic. Consequently, inventory piled up while income dwindled and eventually dried up, placing the artisans and their families in a very precarious position.

Thus, Trunkin’ was launched to help the artisans survive the pandemic through new wholesale and retail channels.

For the season they have come out with their new Christmas / Holiday collection of Table decor, Hanging, Placemats and Napkin Rings.

Initially launched on e-commerce platforms in India have now spread to the US, Mexico, and Canada, the traction that these products have gotten is owed to the artisans who made them. It is thus that along with relieving them of their stock Trunkin’ also aims at finding ways and methods of giving back to them.

Availability – Amazon ( India and USA Store ), Meesho, and LBB