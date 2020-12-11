TRUST Group announces launch of TRUST Mutual Fund. Appoints CRISIL as a Knowledge Partner

TRUST Group, one of India’s leading full-service financial houses, today announced its foray into the mutual funds segment with the launch of TRUST Mutual Fund. The AMC has appointed Sandeep Bagla as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

TRUST AMC will follow a structured investment approach along with a unique “LimitedActiv’’ methodology, with the goal of providing investors consistent risk adjusted returns with low volatility. The robust methodology has been developed in collaboration with CRISIL for the initial fixed income schemes which will assist the fund management team in:

Defining a high-quality investible universe of Issuers

Creation of a Model Portfolio, with broad-based weights on Outstanding amounts

Portfolio Construction using Model Portfolio as the Guiding framework

Portfolio optimization with “LimitedActiv” methodology (within predefined, back tested variance limits)

Periodic review by CRISIL of universe, portfolio and performance

Description automatically generatedUtpal Sheth, Associate Director at TRUST AMC said, “Most investors concentrate either on Alpha generation or on tracking Beta for their investments. At TRUST Mutual Fund, we want to focus on Consistency, deploying our unique investment methodology. Our aim is to create investment products that are differentiated, well-researched and comprise high quality assets. We are privileged to have CRISIL as a value-adding knowledge partner.’’

Sandeep Bagla, CEO of TRUST AMC said, “Our aim is to become a trusted asset manager by following a disciplined process. We are committed to offering innovative products backed by a process-driven investment approach and service excellence.”

Mr. Nagarajan Narasimhan, Senior Director, CRISIL Research, said, “CRISIL believes this is a key milestone for the Indian asset management industry. We are pleased to be associated with Trust AMC as a knowledge partner and support its pioneering initiative of creating a product with an independent research house. We believe our rich data, experience and expertise in the domain of fixed-income research, valuations and indices over the past two decades will help create relevant products for Trust AMC”