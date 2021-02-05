TRUST Mutual Fund maiden TRUSTMF Banking & PSU Debt Fund NFO raises Rs 582.68 Crore

Mumbai: TRUST Mutual Fund’s maiden new fund offer (NFO) – TRUSTMF Banking & PSU Debt Fund has successfully raised Rs. 582.68 Crore. This is one of the recent NFOs with an extremely positive response. The first day AUM after the closure of NFO is Rs. 580.24 Crore. The NFO proceeds have been garnered from over 500 investors spread across 44 locations# through both digital & offline modes.

The NFO has seen wide participation from both Institutional, Corporate, Family Offices, HNI, and Retail Investors, which is an indication of the faith posed by them in a well- structured & transparent investment process with a unique LimitedACTIV methodology developed by Trust AMC in a strategic knowledge partnership with CRISIL. CRISIL will also assist in the process of filtration of investment universe and will independently monitor adherence to the defined processes$.

The open-ended debt scheme will predominantly invest in debt instruments of banks, public sector undertakings, public financial institutions and municipal bonds. The current strategy will be a ‘roll down’ investment approach with approximate target maturity of 3.5 years on a tactical basis.@

Sandeep Bagla, CEO of TRUST AMC said, “We are pleased with the tremendous acceptance from investors and partners across the length and breadth of the country. The overwhelming response strongly reflects the confidence shown by the investors in our robust methodology developed in partnership with CRISIL, which aims to make the investment process in fixed income securities more systematic, transparent and objective.”

Abhishek Dev, Chief Business Officer of Trust AMC added, “The success of this NFO is a testimony of the client centricity and affinity created by Trust Group’s client first approach. It also demonstrates that there is space for new Mutual Funds who bring in meaningful differentiation for its investors and partners. We are grateful to our clients for this support and will remain focused on bringing robust products to an expanded set of investors & partners supported by high quality of service”.