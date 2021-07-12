Trustea Sustainable Tea Foundation partners with Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in the execution of the ‘Mission HO₂PE’; distribution of oxygen concentrators to tea estates’ hospitals

In the prevailing scenario of the second wave of COVID-19, the health and safety of those associated with the tea supply chain is a critical for trustea. The staff and the workers who keep the wheels of thetea industry moving, small tea growers and the communities adjoining the tea growing areas areexposed to the vulnerabilities of the pandemic. Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), under its project ‘mission HO₂PE’, endeavors saving the lives of people by addressing the requirements of oxygen for those who are affected by COVID. Being a part of the tea fraternity, trustea is happy to be able to play a partnership role in the execution of the ‘Mission HO₂PE’ towards supplying 80 oxygen concentrators to the tea industry. This initiative will cover almost 30% of tea gardens in Assam and around ten thousand beneficiaries (STGs and tea workers) in West Bengal.



Trustea Sustainable Tea Foundation is a not-for-profit company promoting and facilitating the sustainable transformation of the Indian tea supply chain based on globally accepted sustainability principles and practices. Trustea program has been working on sustainability in tea production in India with active support from the program partners viz IDH – the sustainable trade initiative, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (TCPL) and Gujarat Tea Producers and Packers (GTPP).



“Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has decided to extend the Mission HO₂PE initiative to tea estates in Assam and West Bengal in partnership with trustea. Under this initiative we are donating Oxygen Concentrators to tea estate hospitals, an essential step in strengthening medical preparedness in tea estates. “Trustea along with the program implementing partner AFPRO has kindly agreed to support in last mile logistics, distribution and related activities”, mentions Mr. Daleram Gulia, Procurement Manager, Sustainable Sourcing, Tea – South Asia, Hindustan Unilever.



“The effort is an enriching one and we are blessed to have the opportunity to support a worthy cause, with the support from our partner AFPRO. We are happy to report that the oxygen concentrators have been handed over to many of the tea-estate hospitals in Assam and West Bengal”, says Mr. Rajesh Bhuyan, Director, Trustea Sustainable Tea Foundation.