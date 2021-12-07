Try Kama Ayurveda’s new age-arresting elixir, the Amarrupa Wrinkle Repair & Firming Face Oil

India: Kama Ayurveda, India’s leading authentic Ayurvedic beauty brand, has announced the launch of an all-new Amarrupa Wrinkle Repair & Firming Face Oil. Formulated for mature skin, this face oil is an Ayurveda-based formulation enriched with antioxidants and natural actives that nourish and repair skin. Amarrupa Face Oil is a true multi-tasker since it not only moisturises and firms skin but also reduces signs of ageing like wrinkles and the development of crow’s feet. The best part? This highly potent formulation is clinically tested to reduce under-eye dark circles by 31%.

Skin ageing is natural, but Ayurveda can make it graceful! Adding Kama Ayurveda’s Amarrupa Face Oil in one’s day and night skincare routine accelerates the production of skin collagen and increases the skin’s elasticity. For best results, it should be applied on the face and specific concerning areas like the neck, crow’s feet, and the under-eye.

What Did the Clinical Trials Tell Us?

· 15% firmer skin*

· 36% smoother skin*

· 31% reduction in under eye dark circles*

*Based on clinical trials conducted over 28 days.

*Based on a 4-week clinical study conducted on men and women between 36-55 years with loose skin, pigmentary spots, crow’s feet, wrinkles, uneven skin tone & visible under-eye puffiness.

Benefits:

· Firms loose, wrinkled skin

· Improves skin texture

· Locks in hydration

· Defends skin against pollution and cold weather through its natural actives

· Enriched with ingredients that promote collagen synthesis to reduce fine lines and wrinkles

· Intensely nourishes the skin

How to use:

· Recommended quantity: 2-3 drops for Normal to Oily Skin, and 4 drops for Dry Skin

· Moisten skin with a natural water-based toner and then, massage the oil gently in upward strokes until fully absorbed. Apply on face and specific concerning areas like the neck, crow’s feet, and the under-eye

· Follow with sunscreen for day use

Ingredients:

· Centella Asiatica is an anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing herb that stimulates the skin’s own collagen production and also repairs skin damage

· Indian Gooseberry and Citron Fruit are a powerhouse of Vitamin C that not only improves the complexion but also enhances and nurtures the skin

· Oleic Acid, an Omega-9 fatty acid that replenishes lost moisture without clogging pores

· Natural actives such as Arjuna Extracts strengthen the skin barrier, reduce dryness, and protects the skin from external aggravators

· Carrot Seed Oil plumps skin, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, giving an even skin tone

The Amarrupa Wrinkle Repair & Firming Face oil is available in two sizes, 3 ml for Rs 695 and 15 ml for Rs 2,995. Available in stores across India and online.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article/press release are those of the concerned organization and do not represent the perspectives of the publisher.