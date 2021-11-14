TS Govt is spending RS 100 crore on 12000 Dialysis patients in the state: T Harish Rao, Minister for Health

Hyderabad, November 14, 2021: Telangana State Government is spending RS 100 crore on attending 12000 dialysis patients in 43 government hospitals in the state.

150 kidney transplants are done free of cost per annum in government hospitals in Telangana state. We had 3 Dialysis centres before Telangana formed. But after we came into power we took the number to 43 informed T. Harish Rao while addressing a gathering at Jewel Gardens.

He was the chief guest at a function organised by Bhagwan Mahavir Jain Relief Foundation Trust(BMJRFT) to mark their achievement of one million Dialysis. It was held on Saturday night at Jewel Gardens in Secunderabad.

BMJRFT which made a moderate beginning in 2009 by providing 16 Dialysis a month to 500 a month now is the biggest ever in the city. Besides this, the trust has achieved a world record by performing one million dialysis in the last 12 years at a subsidised price of Rs 300/- per session as against RS 1200 to 3000 charged by corporate hospitals.

Mr. Harish Rao congratulated and appreciated the trust for humanitarian causes in helping many with Dialysis. Responding to PC Parakh, Chairman of the Trust about their outstanding issues, he promised to resolve all the outstanding issues. He assured them that a meeting would be scheduled within a week between the trust representatives and government officials.

Earlier Mr. PC Parekh requested the minister to look into their outstanding issues such as 01. To revive the rates of Aarogya Shree, the government extends to dialysis patients under the scheme. The rate has not been revived in the last so many years. He also urged the government to speed up the process of releasing payments to the trust. It takes 7 to 8 months to release the payment. This leaves pressure on the trust in its working capital, Mr. Parekh told the Minister.

Another request Mr. Parekh made to the minister was that the trust according to the agreement has to share RS 150/- per patient out of Rs 300/- charged to King Koti hospital. We made representation to the government several times but it is still not resolved.

The Minister replied that he would take up the matter with Chief Minister Mr Chandrashekhar Rao about the request made for land to set up a hospital. And all other issues will be resolved through a meeting to be scheduled in a week’s time.

Water is one among the few other reasons because of which people become diabetic. This issue was addressed and resolved by the government through Mission Bageerath he said.

Money may come and go but service will remain, Harish Rao concluded his address.

Mr Harish Rao unveiled a commemorative souvenir.

Earlier welcoming the gathering the chairman of the trust Mr PC Parakh said six lakh out of ten lakh Dialysis sessions were performed for BPL families.

By providing Dialyses at a subsidy price, the trust has saved Rs 125 crore to the patients.

The function was graced by

Ambassador Dr. Deepak Vohra, IFS (Retd), Special Advisor to Prime Minister of Lesotha, South Sudan & Guinea-Bissau; Shi Dr. Deepak Shah, Motivational Speaker; Brig Abhijit Chandra SM, Station Commander—TAASA, President, Sec-bad Cantonment Board and Ms. G. Sunitha, MLA from Aler.

A family which donated 500 sq yards of land worth approximately RS 6 to 7 crore, presented a cheque for Rs 1 crore as advance. Several donors announced their donations. The trust kept a target of raising Rs 10crore corpus fund and was successful in raising funds to a very large extent.

Well over 1500 people attended the function