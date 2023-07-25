TSG Hotels & Resorts organized beach clean-up drive at Marina Park, Port Blair for environmental and marine conservation

TSG Hotels & Resorts organized a beach clean-up drive on 22nd July at the seashore area of Marina Park, Port Blair with an objective of spreading awareness among the people on depleting flora of the beaches and how such beach clean-up activities can help in protecting marine life.

Around 25 staff from TSG Grand and TSG Emerald View participated in this cleanliness drive. They spread all around the beach with disposable bags and collected dry waste in the form of plastic cups, wrappers, empty bottles, and other debris.

Mr. Chiranjeet Das, Corporate General Manager coordinated the entire programme under the guidance of Mr. Mohinder Bhatia, Promiller.

The Staffs were happy to be part of the campaign and it was their active and enthusiastic participation that made the beach clean-up drive an inspiring success.

The Drive ended with handing over the waste to the PBMC Staff for further disposal and leaving behind a clean beach.

Speaking to the media Mr. Chiranjeet said, “It was a wholesome experience to make a move for the betterment of society and it gave a feeling of fulfillment to take a step in eradicating the mistakes of mankind and saving nature from huge disasters”.

He also emphasised the importance of preserving the pristine environment of A&N Islands for future generations.