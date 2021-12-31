Free travel to Children below 12 years on 1st January 2022
Hyderabad, December 31, 2021…TSRTC’s New Year Gesture to children. It has decided to offer Free travel to Children below 12years of age accompanied by their parents on 1st January 2022.
In a press note issued today, TSRTC stated that welcoming the new year 2022 with joy and as a New Year offer, it is decided to allow free travel to children below 12 years of age, who are accompanied by their parents in all TSRTC buses on 1st January 2022.