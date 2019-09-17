TTF Mumbai ushers in busy travel season in Maharashtra

Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) is back in Mumbai. After two successful shows in Ahmedabad and Surat, the TTF West series has arrived in Maharashtra with TTF Mumbai and is being held from September 13-15 at the Nehru Centre in Worli. With a sharp focus on the Diwali and winter vacations travel market for Mumbaikars as well as travel lovers from the neighbouring areas, the show provides a vital networking platform for travel sellers and buyers to explore business opportunities in India’s largest travel source market – Mumbai.

The three-day travel fair brings together state tourism boards, national tourist offices, hoteliers, airlines, tour operators and travel agents, online travel companies, railways and cruise lines under one roof for interaction with trade visitors, as well as promoting their best holiday packages and hotel deals to travel enthusiasts from Mumbai and neighbouring regions to plan their upcoming holidays.

135 exhibitors from 21 states & union territories and 9 countriesare a part of the show this year, showcasing their travel services, products, destinations and much more at the three-day travel trade fair, offering the best holiday packages and hotel deals, etc.

This year, Nagaland has joined the show as the Feature State while Gujarat, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh are exhibiting their tourism attractions as the Partner States. Other Indian states and union territories being represented in TTF Mumbai include Andaman & Nicobar, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

India Tourism is also present at the show in a big way, with the theme ‘150 Years of Celebrating the Mahatma’.

International representation in the show includes participants representing countries such as Germany, Greece, Kenya, Maldives, Nepal, South Africa, Thailand and UAE.

Over 3,000 trade visitors are expected to visit the travel trade fair over a span of three days, and a similar number of general visitors are also estimated to attend.

Various knowledge sessions will also be conducted during the show by Skal International, IATA, Xylem Integrated Solutions, Equations and others.

The first one and a half days of the show, i.e. Friday, and till 2 pm on Saturday are reserved exclusively for the travel trade. Thereafter TTF Mumbai will open its doors to the general visitors and travel lovers of the city and nearby regions from 2 pm to 6 pm on Saturday, and the full day on Sunday. Entry to the show is free.

TTF Mumbai is supported by India Tourism, as well as travel industry bodies like TAAI, OTOAI, ATOAI, ADTOI, IATO, IAAI, SKAL INTERNATIONAL, ETAA, TAAP and TAAN.

After TTF Mumbai, the TTF West Series will head to Pune, where TTF will be held from September 20-22 at Messe Global Laxmi Lawns, Hadapsar, Magarpatta, Pune.