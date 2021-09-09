Tuition Tour celebrated Teacher’s day on September 04,2021

The Tuition Tour organisation is celebrating a Teacher Day on September 4th, 2021 at Madhyamgram.The celebration starts with garlanding to the eminent Teachers, Education and Philosopher.

On the occasion of Dr.Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the eve of his 133rd birthday. Our honourable guest was Sri Nemai Ghosh Chairperson Board of Administration, Madhyamgram Municipality, Professor Dr Sibnath Banerjee, Director JIS University, Dr Chitranjan Das, Principal Dr.B.R Ambedkar Mahavidyalaya and Dr.Sourav Mandal, Principal Madhyamgram B.ED College.

Tuition Tour also conducted a seminar on the development of Teaching Learning Procedure for the Tutors who are enlisted with this organisation. The president of the organisation Dr.Sourav Mandal Principal, Madhyamgram B.ED College delivers a lecture on why we choose Tuition Tour.

Tuition Tour is a social platform for the unemployed educated youth where they can find their ways of employment through getting Tuitions. In this pandemic situation Tuition Tour is thinking about the employment of unemployed educated youth and of the guardians who are really worried about their children’s education.

Tuition Tour has implemented a dynamic global platform where well-wishers, teachers, and students can find verified tutors. There is a rating system for teachers by which guardians and students can find their best rated teachers and tutors from this organisation.

The presence of expert and experienced teachers, professors, and principals enlightens the cause of the Tuition Tour. This organisation thinks about the real development of the children who are considered as the future of the nation.