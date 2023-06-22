Tumble Dry goes on an aggressive expansion plan -“To open one store daily to Meet Ever-Growing Demand” Tumble Dry goes on an aggressive expansion plan

– To open one store daily to Meet Ever-Growing Demand

New Delhi, 22nd June 2023: Tumbledry, a leading provider of laundry and dry clean services, is making significant strides towards its ambitious goal of opening 2000 stores by the year 2025. The company’s rapid growth presents a significant opportunity for emerging entrepreneurs in tier 1 and tier 2 cities.

As a franchise-based business model, Tumbledry has successfully captured 56% of the organized laundry market, offering entrepreneurs an opportunity to tap into the growing demand for laundry services. Tumbledry provides comprehensive support to its franchisees, including training, guidance on operations, marketing assistance, and promotional activities. This support system has enabled franchisees to set up thriving stores and achieve business growth in collaboration with Tumbledry.

Since December 2022, Tumbledry has launched an impressive 189 stores, setting a new standard in the industry by opening one store per day over the past six months. This extraordinary pace of expansion demonstrates Tumbledry’s commitment to pushing boundaries and consistently expanding its footprint. Notably, in the months of March, April, and May 2023 alone, Tumbledry introduced an impressive total of 25, 35, and 30 stores, respectively.

Tumbledry currently has over 70 stores in the works, scheduled to go live in June and July 2023. These new store openings will span a wide range of cities across India, including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Patna, Jammu, Ranchi, Kolkata, Kashipur, Barpeta, Sonari, Silvassa, Shimla, Giridih, Bokaro, Gulbarga, Hubli, Kozhikode, Kollam, Barmati, Erode, Jaunpur, and Sodepur. By expanding its presence to these diverse locations, Tumbledry aims to make its exceptional laundry services more accessible and efficient for people across different regions.

Tumbledry’s growth has been fueled by its quarter-on-quarter expansion. The company has achieved remarkable success, operating 604 stores in 198 cities in just 48 months. Data shows that out of the total franchise partners on-boarded by Tumbledry, a significant 40% are from Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions, highlighting the company’s commitment to reaching customers beyond major metropolitan areas.

“We are incredibly proud of our rapid growth and expansion efforts,” said Mr. Gaurav Nigam, Founder at Tumbledry. “By opening one store per day, we are determined to make our high-quality laundry services accessible to more customers throughout the country. Our expansion reflects our commitment to revolutionizing the laundry industry and providing exceptional growth in the industry.”

Tumbledry differentiates itself from other service providers by prioritizing transparency, high-quality service, and customer convenience. The company utilizes state-of-the-art machinery and chemicals sourced from Sweden, America, and Germany. It also boasts an in-house academy to train its washermen and pressmen, ensuring clothes are handled with the utmost care. With a focus on hygiene, Tumbledry processes each customer’s clothes separately and guarantees 99% stain removal with specially developed chemicals. Customers can witness the cleaning process in live stores and track orders through the mobile app, which includes free home pickup and delivery. These unique features set Tumbledry apart from other laundry service providers.

The laundry service market in India is vast, with a value of USD 35.83 billion in 2020 and an estimated worth of INR 2.2 Lakh Cr. Despite this, 96% of the Indian laundry industry remains unorganized. Tumbledry aims to tap into this growing market by offering franchise opportunities, providing a chance to be part of a rapidly growing industry with a high return on investment. The company’s franchise model has enabled it to penetrate smaller cities and towns, where the demand for quality laundry and dry cleaning services is growing.

Tumbledry is working diligently towards addressing the laundry and dry cleaning needs of half a billion urban Indians by launching 2000 live stores by 2026. The company’s goal is to cover all Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities and establish a hyper-local presence by having one Tumbledry store within every 3 km radius. This strategic expansion plan aims to ensure that everyone, regardless of their location, has access to high-quality laundry and dry cleaning services.