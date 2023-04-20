Tumbledry introduces ‘Professional Training Academy’ to add more Skilled Labour in Laundry Industry

New Delhi, 20th April, 2023: Tumbledry, India’s largest and fastest-growing laundry and dry cleaning chain, has launched a new initiative to further upgrade the industry with qualified and experienced workers. The company has established, Tumbledry Technical Training Academy in Noida, Uttar Pradesh and doesn’t charge any Fees for training of 15 days., which will provide trained laundry operators to its 500 + outlets in different phases. Tumbledry encourages unemployed youth to apply for the training program. The Training Academy is open to any candidate between 18 to 35 years of age who can read any one Indian language. We are the only laundry brand globally to have a training academy for generating skilled manpower for the laundry and dry cleaning industry.

The comprehensive 15-day training program covers laundry and dry cleaning machine operations, stain and spot cleaning, handwashing, steam ironing, and garment packaging. The training also covers the processing of all types of articles, including wool, silk, heavy embellishment, curtains, blankets, shoes, and leather articles. Experienced and competent trainers supervise the training, and candidates are periodically assessed through practical tests. Upon successful completion of the training, candidates receive certification before deployment at Tumbledry stores.

The entire cost of training, including accommodation, food, and training materials, is borne by Tumbledry. After completing the training, candidates are placed in Tumbledry stores and receive a salary ranging from Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 17,000, plus accommodation.

Mr. Gaurav Nigam, Founder and Director of Tumbledry, stated that the laundry and dry cleaning industry has witnessed significant growth over the years and has become a more professionally operated sector. In the past decades, laundry and dry cleaning services were considered a very fragmented market which created a lot of challenges for both service providers and customers. One of the major challenges in running any business is having skilled manpower. By introducing the Tumbledry Technical Training Academy, we have solved this problem for our franchises and taken complete responsibility of hiring, training and providing skilled manpower. Centrally trained manpower ensures strong adherence of SOPs which in turn ensures top call quality delivered consistently and uniformly across India. We aim to address the shortage of skilled manpower in the industry and create a more organised and efficient ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders.

Customers are now able to receive high-quality services at reasonable prices. Since the launch of the Training Academy, Tumbledry has trained and deployed 370 candidates aged between 18-35 years from 26 different states in India like Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, W Bengal, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Delhi, Gujrat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The quality of services provided by the manpower trained in the academy has come out much better. They are also more stable than the manpower hired locally.

Given its success, In next 8 months we will open three more academies, in Tamil Nadu, Bomba and Assam. This will help us to source youths from local regions as well . Each centre will have capability to train 30-40 manpower per month The company plans to employ around 10,000 people at its stores by 2025.