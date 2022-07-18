Tummoc reaches 1 million downloads…

18th July 2022: Tummoc, India’s first patented Multi-Modal Public Transport App recently crossed 1 million downloads including Google Play Store and Apple Store. The app achieved it within 18 months of their launch.

Tummoc completed its first half million in April 2022 and the next half million in just 3 months’ time. Launched in January 2021, Tummoc has received 4.5 stars rating on Google Play Store and comes under top transit apps in India.

Tummoc in partnership with Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) also introduced their new & essential mobile pass booking feature which is most used among the users. The app keeps releasing new versions and is currently operational in Bangalore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Lucknow and Jaipur.

On touching the milestone in such a short span of time, Hiranmay Mallick, Co-founder & CEO said, “We can’t express our happiness and gratitude in words for receiving such an overwhelming response from the users. We would like to thank our users for their continuous support and aim to continuously upgrade the user experience on our app through new and advanced features.”

Tummoc is available on WhatsApp, Mails and on Calls wherein users are interacting in a better way to solve their queries.

Recently, Tummoc also launched Flexi Monthly Pass which can be booked on a Date-to-date basis with BMTC and is planning to launch BMTC Student Pass and BMTC Bus Tickets by the month end along with that planning to add total 30 Cities by year end and implement the Ticketing/Pass system along.