Tumne Uss Roz Mujhe Kyun Chuna by Kartika Singh

“Tumne Uss Roz Mujhe Kyun Chuna” is provoked by the gruesome gang rape and burning of an innocent, care filled Hyderabad’s veterinarian doctor. It attempts to highlight the turmoil rising within our society, our angst and the answers we seek. The soulful piece has been penned by Ms. Sabika Abbas Naqvi and beautifully weaved into a Mishra Raag by Pt. Madho Prasad.

The evening was presented at Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House, New Delhi 110001.

Amidst the presence of eminent people and critics from the dance and culture fraternity, we witnessed the mesmerizing performance of Kartika Singh, senior disciple of Padmashree Shovana Narayan. The evening ended with roaring applause and a full house standing ovation on the heartwrenching piece on the ordeal of a rape victim performed by Kartika.

The guests spotted at the event were Padmashree Shovana Narayan, Nayana Sahasrabuddhe, SK Mishra, Mamta Kumar, Helen Acharya, KG Suresh, Mrinalini, Shruti Gupta Chandra, Dr. VS Chauhan to name a few.

On the occasion, Kartika Singh said “art is a reflection of the society and current times. Recurrent incidents of rape are only a statement on the position of women today. Post the Hyderabad gang rape case I felt that there couldn’t be a better outlet to the distress I, and many others, feel. I am elated that so many changemakers, luminaries and art connoisseurs are here to share this with me today. “