Tupperware India launches TupperFEST, its first ever multi-channel shopping carnival

New Delhi, 30 July 2020: Tupperware, a globally renowned and much-loved premium homeware brand based out of Orlando, US is loved for its best in class product quality and innovative and functional designs. The brand adopted a harmonised multi-channel sales approach last year and is successfully operating in the Direct Selling, digital (marketplaces and brand webstore) and exclusive retail space. As people stay indoors, they are beginning to spend more time in the kitchen and to encourage and delight them further, Tupperware India launches a two-week-long multi-channel marketing festival called TupperFEST from 2nd to 15th August 2020. This is a first-ever shopping festival from the brand directly to its consumers and the brand will offer innovative products, combo deals and discount of up to 50% on select products.

TupperFEST aims to elevate the joy of consumers with amazing deals on Tupperware’s wide range of world-class product categories including Conservation (Dry and Fridge), Serveware, Steel and Cookware, Kitchen Prep and more to enhance the kitchen experience like never before. Especially during current times as millions of people are spending More Time at Home, the newly debuted audience in the kitchen combined with WFH culture demands for innovation in the Kitchen and homeware category. Catering to the ever-evolving needs of the consumer, Tupperware has launched sets like – ‘Get it all’ set in each category, additionally to make the deal sweeter, the brand is also introducing a ‘Fab 5’ range which has been shortlisted keeping in mind consumer’s needs. These deals and offers will be available across platforms including Direct-Selling and retail stores across locations. The brand has also introduced a Kitchen Makeover (KMO) set that not only helps in organising the kitchen better but also assists in optimal utilisation and is a perfect gift to be part of anyone’s new beginning, for a culinary enthusiast, and for an organised & stress-free kitchen.

The brand is investing efforts in creating influencer and social-media led surround sound around the TupperFEST to engage with existing and prospective consumers. An effective influencer campaign has been launched to drive experiential conversations around various products, deals and discounts. The brand is partnering with celebrities like Delnaaz Irani, MasterChef contestants like Natasha Gandhi, Akanksha Khatri, Prince Sharma, Harsh Bothra and others to create high decibel chatter in relevant circles of influence.

Talking about the festival, Mr. Deepak Chhabra, MD, Tupperware India said, “Tupperware has been working relentlessly to stay connected with its consumer and offer seamless services across platforms. Our innovative and agile teams always have their ears to ground and based on consumer insights and market scenario, the timely launch of Social Selling and Home Selling worked very well for us. The demand for dry storage and preparation range has gone up by 30% and we expect it to be on an upswing for a while. Therefore, the timing for this first-ever Tupperware shopping festival is just right for us and we are sure that our consumers would find immense value in deals and discounts which we have specially curated for them.”

He further added, “We have been doing this as a Record Breaker in past with our Direct Selling (DS) network and this is the first time we are directly engaging with consumers. Our DS network also look forward to this time of the year as an opportunity to earn more. We are confident of an uptick in the consumption pattern since the newly debuted audience will shop more to experiment, and upscale their newfound cooking talents.”

TupperFEST is also timed close to festivals like Rakshabandhan, Janmashtami and Independence Day and we aim to offer relevant gifting solutions which makes life simpler through various routine chores and gives more time to spend with the loved ones. Considering the current times when trips to the shops for food/essentials has been limited, Tupperware offers a range of products which can be an ultimate ‘gift of care’ for storing food in bulk and small quantity, on the shelf and in refrigerators. These containers are easy to carry on the go. They are ultimate home organisers and have breathing seal to allow air circulation and keep food fresh for long and prevent wastage.