Turtle Wax India teams up with The Detailing House to strengthen its presence in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Turtle Wax, Inc., an award-winning Chicago-based car care company, today announced the launch of its all-new co-branded car-care studio in Dahisar, Maharashtra in partnership withThe Detailing House; located at Shop no 5 and 6, Ansari Compound, Near Maharaj Hotel, Below Dahisar Metro station, Dahisar East, Mumbai – 400068. Equipped with ultra-modern Turtle Wax® detailing technologies and a team of highly qualified and trained service personnel, this Turtle Wax Car Care Studio®offers a wide range of car detailing services and products specifically designed to cater to the personalized taste of car enthusiasts.

The Detailing House brings years of skill in car care and detailing to Maharashtra. Paired with Turtle Wax’s detailing innovation and expertise and aimed at offering superior value through best-in-class quality and customer service, Turtle Wax Car Care Studio®caters to consumer demands for professional vehicle maintenance and hygiene. The study offers a multitude of care packages from Turtle Wax’s ceramic and graphene range using the latest technologies to deliver unsurpassed results.

Customers at the car care studio will experience the professional results delivered by the world’s favorite detailing products of Turtle Wax® like Hybrid Solutions and Hybrid Solutions Pro with patented graphene technology.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Sajan Murali Puravangara, ManagingDirector of Turtle Wax Car Care India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We have witnessed a growing interest in Car Care from Maharashtra after the launch of our two studios in Mumbai and decided to open another Car Care Studio here in East Mumbai – Dahisar. With this all-new studio, we aim to provide the best-in-class premium quality car detailing service across the state. The brand is proud to have the largest range of categories and products to experience the unique DIFM services available. We are confident that our partnership with The Detailing House will enable us to provide good car care services and benefits in the region. We take pride in our dealer network and will continue to strengthen it in the coming years and be present in tier two and tier three towns of the country, too.”

Customers can now check in to a Turtle Wax Car Care Studio® for a quick clean and fresh feel before they hit the roads. Turtle Wax® products are non-harmful to the vehicle’s body paint and can withstand extreme weather changes, providing exterior car protection from scratches, dullness, and climate conditions. Interior cleaning is equally essential for a fulfilling driving experience, and Turtle Wax offers a range of interior detailing car care products too.

Commenting on the new association. Pinkesh Patel, Owner of The Detailing House said, “We at The Detailing Housestrive to deliver excellence in innovation and work towards customer delight. We are excited to partner and represent the global leader in car care and are confident that this association with Turtle Wax will take us to greater heights further providing a treat to car lovers here.”

The treatments available at the Turtle Wax Car Care Studio® are as follows:

Ceramic Coat Protection offers paint correction as per standard detailing processes, pre-clean, and ceramic coat protection.

Turtle Wax® products can also be bought via our toll-free number – 1 800 102 6155 – and through our customer care team atcustomercareindia@turtlewax.com.