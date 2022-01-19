TV9 Bangla eyes for Bhalo Theko Bangla

x

The news channel’s prime-time showcase Bhalo Theko Bangla has been a virtual chat show, inaugurated by Hon’ble Health Minister of WB, Smt. Chandrima Bhattacharya aired on TV9 Bangla. Panelists of eminent physicians, Dr. Kunal Sarkar, Cardiologist, Dr. Shyamasis Banerjee, Doctor, Medicine, and other medical practitioners has presided over the sessions of the health conclave, gave clarity on the imminent third wave and curbed the intensity of the growing infections.

Kolkata, 19th January: As the days are spinning with anonymity and state restrictions are being operational, owing to the omicron variant pandemic frowning economies at large, the winds of change from normal to new normal phenomenon has prompted TV9 Bangla to battle the most difficult times by presenting virtual health conclave, “Bhalo Theko Bangla.”

Though the imminent third wave is not as virulent as to carry life-threatening virus as it had been so far in the last two waves, but then its efficacy cannot be ignored either. At this juncture, TV9 Bangla conducted an effective virtual health conclave, Bhalo Theko Bangla (Stay Well, Bengal), when the covid in Bengal started skewing upward, raising concerns around the spreading of the virus. The sessions have witnessed an inaugural speech by the state’s honorable health minister, Smt. Chandrima Bhattacharya, followed by the consequent sessions to speak on “Coronar Itibritto, (The history of Corona)” accompanied by the doctors and physicians namely Dr. Debkishore Gupta, Dr. Bhaskar Narayan Chowdhury, Dr. Saikat Chakraborty and Dr. Abhirup Sarkar.

The next panel, “Coronar Songe Juddho, (Fight with Corona)” has been delivered by the top medical practitioners of the state chaired by Dr. Sukumar Mukherjee, Dr. Sushmita Roy Chowdhury, Dr. Susshrut Banerjee and Dr. Sumit Sengupta.

The concluding session “Corona Niyeyi Jibon (Life with Corona)” has been delivered by the renowned Cardiologist and Medical Practitioners namely Dr. Kunal Sarkar, Dr. Shyamasis Banerjee, Dr. Sukumar Mukhopadhyay and Dr. Subhasish Gangopadhyay respectively.

