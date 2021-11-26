TV9 Bangla News Series presents “Shakti Chattopadhyay-Amar Baba” this weekend

An exclusive content to pay tribute to the bohemian poet and writer of the contemporary Bengali literature

Kolkata, 26th Nov: TV9 Bangla takes an unconventional stride towards presenting News Series this weekend- this time an inclination towards literary works of the prolific Bengali writer and poet, Shakti Chattopadhyay from enumerations of his very own daughter Titir Roy. She will be seen to share screen with TV9 Bangla News Series, with her thoughts about his dad and the bygone days spent together. Even his wife, Minakshi Chattopadhyay will be seen to reveal some of his works- few unpublished ones too. To honor this revered writer, TV9 Bangla unfolds “Shakti Chattopadhyay- Amar Baba” meaning Shakti Chattopadhyay- My Dad from his daughter on 27th November from 10 pm onwards on his 87th birth anniversary.

Amidst the wilderness of poetry, the poet stands as a postman, whose work has embarked to arouse affection, enterprising, calmness, emotions subdued with laughter, cries, afflictions, love, anger, and affections. This is quite evident through the verses that has made him versatile. Unearthing different storylines, gathering views from different people on him, TV9 Bangla casts his family to strike a chord to the audience about his unconventional lifestyle and his style of narrations of his works and songs.

Watch “Shakti Chattopadhyay- Amar Baba” on TV9 Bangla News Series on 27th November from 10 pm onwards exclusively on TV9 Bangla.