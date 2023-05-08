TV9 Bangla premiers TV9 Bangla Super Exclusive “Kabirer Rabigaan, Ekla Kabir”

Kolkata, 9th May: ‘Today the tune of young clouds has caught on…’ I was initiated to this song of Tagore by his father. His father brought Tagore and the poet together. His father said, ‘rhythm, rhythm, rhythm. Tempo…’ sing with gusto, sing with passion. The pupil was none other than Kabir Suman.

Kabir Suman is an iconic Bengali singer, lyricist, musician, poet and a forerunner of modern Bengali songs from the early 1990s. A young man of 75, Kabir Suman, the singer is still galloping like a spirited horse. Kabir is still possessed by the songs of Tagore. He shares his experience and his realisation of the bard with TV9 Bangla. The deep realisation of Tagore in his journey of life. Through Tagore’s songs he presents his realisation of life. Thus every intimate feeling of his life comes alive through the compositions of Tagore. Through incomparable eloquence, Kabir analyses Tagore the composer setting his songs to tune.

This is the first such programme that the gifted Kabir has exposed his heart about Tagore on a Bengali TV channel. On May 9, the birth anniversary of Tagore, TV9 Bangla presents “Kabirer Rabigan”, a super-exclusive programme in its own right on 9th May from 8 am onwards.

Watch it for a completely different experience.