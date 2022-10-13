TV9 Network & AIANA to host biggest gathering of Global Gujaratis

Noida, October 13: Ambassadors of a new and resurgent India, Gujaratis living abroad are headed home to Ahmedabad where their success will be celebrated at a three-day think and fun fest. Starting October 15th, this three-day unique gathering, aptly titled Pravasi Gujarati Part 2022, will host over 2500 A-lister Gujaratis from over 20 countries and across India to salute the great Gujarati Enterprise, Culture, and Asmita.

TV9 Network, India’s No. News Network, and the Association of Indian Americans in North America (AIANA), the largest organization of NRIs in the country, have come together to raise a toast to the outstanding global success of the Gujarati diaspora. Featuring multi-media shows, cultural extravaganza, thought leadership sessions, keynote addresses by policymakers, sessions by spiritual gurus, business conferences, and performances by celebrities, it’s a tribute to the unstoppable force of Gujarat.

Influential personalities, global Gujarati leaders from different industries, and Gujarati policymakers will be present to welcome NRGs. With over 200 plus prominent leaders, 80 plus speakers, 30 plus mega conclaves and conferences, 30 plus business tycoons, and multimedia shows with over 50 plus artists, they think the fest will establish a new benchmark.

Talking about the initiative, Barun Das, MD, and CEO, of TV9 Network said, “Diaspora plays a strategic role in building brand India on the global arena. Gujarati Diaspora has made an enduring impression world driving thought leadership across domains. TV9’s Pravasi Gujarati Parv is a modest effort to showcase the global Gujarati leadership and celebrate its success. Joining the unique global celebration will be India’s top policymakers, celebrities, and business leaders.” Praful Nayak, President, of AIANA, India, said: “As India is celebrating the 75th year of its independence, it is the most opportune time to showcase and celebrate the contribution of Gujarati Diaspora in building brand India in the global arena. It is our privilege to host global Gujarati leaders across spectrums and learn from their journey. I am confident that their presence will inspire not only Gujaratis but people from all across the country. We, at AIANA, are connecting, communicating, and celebrating the Indian Diaspora on the global stage since 2002 through various mega events and initiatives.”

The three-day event will be streaming live across TV9 Network channels on TV and Digital and will be focusing on discussions and debates around how the NRI community can be made to feel at home to attract more investments, how Gujarati capital is creating global wealth, celebrate Gujaratis in every sector from sports to business to entertainment, be the voice of Gujarat on the global stage, provide a platform to young achievers who are making Gujarat proud and felicitations to Gujarati achievers. There will also be cultural shows to showcase Gujarati traditions.