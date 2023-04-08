TV9 Network BARC Ratings

NOIDA, 8th April 2023: Maintaining and bolstering its dominance, TV9 Network has registered an impressive lead over other news networks, with a 26% lead over Network18 Group and a 107% lead over TV Today Network in the latest week, respectively.

According to BARC Data, in the 13th week of 2023, TV9 Network reached a staggering 207 Millions AMA, cementing its position at the top of the leadership table. In comparison, Network18 Group recorded 164.3 Millions AMA, while TV Today Network recorded 99.8 Millions AMA, and ABP Network recorded 98.9 Millions AMA. Since the resumption of news ratings in March 2022, the TV9 network has outperformed legacy national news networks to become the most-watched news network in India. (BARC-IND(TV), India(U+R),TG:15+,Wk 13’23,6-24hrs,Gen News & Reg News, AMA)

TV9 Network dominates the market share in the Hindi news segment

TV9 Network has maintained its dominance in the Hindi news segment, with TV9 Bharatvarsh ruling the prime-time slot (2000-2100 hrs). Overall TV9 Bharatvarsh registered a 13.6% market share surpassing legacy brands like Aaj Tak -13.2% and ABP News 6.9% respectively.

In today’s interconnected world, foreign policy has a significant impact on a country’s policies. Hence, TV9 Bharatvarsh, the only Hindi news channel covering foreign policy, has emerged as a game-changer.

(BARC-IND(TV), HSM, TG-15+, 6 to 24 Hrs, Wk 13’23, Market share% basis AMA of Top 12 HNC)

TV9 Network ruling the leader board in the South without a break

TV9 Network’s viewership has sustained its leadership position due to its focus on programming and broad-based content that caters to all geographies across the country. The network dominates the market share in the South, with TV9 Kannada maintaining the top spot with a market share of 29.0%, followed by Public TV at 19.6% & Asianet Suvarna News at 14.2% in the Karnataka(U+R) region. (BARC IND(TV),TG-15+,WK 13’23,DP-6-24hrs, Mkt share% basis genre weekly AMA)

In the Telugu News Market, TV9 Telugu continues to be in the leader pack being the most popular channel in the region with a 20.0% market share. (BARC- IND (TV), AP/TS, TG-15+, WK 13’23, DP-6-24hrs, Mkt share% basis genre weekly AMA)

TV9 Network maintaining tailwinds in West

TV9 Marathi has been dominating the television news market in the Maharashtra(U+R) region, sitting at the top of the table with a market share of 34.4% for the latest week. The channel has been the undisputed leader for several weeks now. (BARC IND(TV), Mah/Goa ,TG-15+,WK 13’23,DP-6-24hrs, Mkt share% basis AMA)

Meanwhile, TV9 Gujarati has been performing well, securing a spot in the top 3 with a market share of 18.5% in Gujarat (BARC IND(TV), Gujarat(U+R), TG 15+, Wk 13’23, 6-24hrs, Mkt share% basis AMA)

TV9 Network securing the leadership in East

TV9 Bangla has maintained its position in the top 3 with a market share of 17.7%, securing the leadership in the East according to BARC data (IND(TV), West Bengal (U+R), TG: 15+, Wk 13’23, 6-24hrs Mkt, share% basis AMA).

Overall, TV9 Network’s performance is a testament to its commitment to providing quality news coverage across the country, making it the go-to source for all news enthusiasts.