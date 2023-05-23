TVS Capital Funds elevates Gaurav Sekhri to Partner

Mumbai, 23rd May 2023: TVS Capital Funds, one of the largest rupee capital growth equity funds, has promoted Gaurav Sekhri to the role of Partner as part of its ongoing efforts to institutionalise its operations. In the six years that Sekhri has been with TVS Capital Funds, he has led the B2B services vertical and has spearheaded investments in LEAP India, Digit Insurance, and Increff. Sekhri brings with him a wealth of experience in private equity and public market investments, having worked with companies such as Piramal Group, SBI Global Markets, ICICI Bank, and Bank of America.

Commenting on Sekhri’s promotion, Gopal Srinivasan, the Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Capital Funds, said, “This is part of our continued efforts to institutionalise TCF and take the fund to the next level. I am confident that Gaurav’s expertise in B2B product software and logistics and his wealth of experience will continue to help TVS Capital in its focus on supporting next-generation entrepreneurs, to build successful businesses.”

Gaurav Sekhri, Partner, TVS Capital Funds, expressed enthusiasm for his new role, saying, “I am delighted with this announcement. Will continue to work hard and stand committed to our focus of empowering next-gen entrepreneurs and delivering value to all our business partners.”

TVS Capital Funds has raised around ₹3,500 Cr so far and continues to invest in tech-driven businesses in financial and B2B services. The company has been strengthening its leadership team with strategic additions such as Anuradha Ramachandran, as the Managing Partner – Investments, and Krishna Ramachandran, as the Managing Partner and COO. These moves are aimed at building robust institutional capability for the firm.