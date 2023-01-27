TVS Credit grows their Assets under Management to Rs.19,541 Cr end of Q3 FY23

Bangalore, January 2023: TVS Credit Services Limited, one of India’s leading NBFCs, published its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended and nine months ended Dec 31, 2022. The NBFC reported a net profit after tax of Rs.278 Cr for the nine months ended Dec 31, 2022. The Company’s AUM registered a Y-o-Y growth of 53% as of Dec’22 compared to Dec’21.

Q3 FY23 Results Summary:

· AUM stood at Rs.19,541 Cr as of Dec’22, a 53% growth over Dec’21

· Total Income was Rs.2,925 Cr for the nine months ended Dec’22, a rise of 47% as compared to the corresponding period of previous year

· Net profit after tax for the nine months ended Dec’22 was Rs.278 Cr as compared to Rs.58 Cr for the corresponding period of previous year