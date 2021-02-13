TVS Eurogrip digitizes After-Sales Service with TVS Eurogrip Click to Connect…

Mumbai: TVS Srichakra Limited, India’s leading 2 &3 wheelertyre company, has announced the introduction of “TVS Eurogrip Click to Connect”, a customer centric warranty app in an endeavor to provide speedy after-sales service to its customers. The app offers direct benefits that include ease of use, quick claim settlement and multi-lingual features (an industry first).

Click to Connect is a user-friendly application that is part of the company’s many digitalization efforts. The app makes a customer’s after-sales experience easy and highly interactive, eliminating the hassle of long waiting periods to resolve their queries. It allows retail partners of the company to address issues and complaints received from the customers and helps in providing instant resolution, thereby ensuring timely service. With the launch of this warranty app, the company aims to cut down settlement time period considerably and enable completion of the full settlement cycle in less than 24 hours. It supports multiple languages including English and major vernacular languages, and gives the comfort of using one’s own language.

Mr. P. Madhavan, EVP-Sales and Marketing, TVS Srichakra Ltd said, “Click to Connect is testimony to our commitment to customer service of the highest order. This app aims at speedy resolution of issues and best-in category turnaround times. For our retail partners, it enables them to address complaints instantlyleading to greater customer satisfaction. We want to assure our customers that TVS Eurogrip will continue to take market leading steps in its digital transformation journey and this app is the benchmark for quick automated settlement solutions in the industry”.

The app is available on Android and iOS platforms.