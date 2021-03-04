TVS Eurogrip launches eleven new products

Mumbai: TVS Srichakra Ltd., one of India’s leading manufacturers of 2 & 3 wheeler and off-highway tyres, today announced the launch of eleven new products for the replacement market: eight new high-performance tyre sizes for motorcycles, two for scooters and one new tyre size for e-rickshaw. The tyre sizes have been introduced under the SPORTORQ, JUMBO GT, CONTA, DURAPRO and e-DURAPRO product series.

The tyre technology in these products seamlessly blends superior mileage, uncompromised performance and durability. It also addresses the need for superior braking performance and greater safety under varying road conditions. The Durapro series is now available in tubeless variants for motorcycles and scooters. Conta is a popular choice in scooter tyre segment and now has new products in 2 additional sizes. E-Durapro series taps the commercial EV segment, as the focus shifts to cleaner and smarter mobility solutions, a product exclusively created for e-rickshaws.

SPORTORQ has been designed with reinforced tri-polymer compound and it offers superior grip on both wet and dry surfaces. Its unique tread pattern offers excellent control at high speeds. The specially designed grooves enhance water dispersion evenly at all lean angles. Its rounded and extended shoulder profile enables better stability and traction while cornering.

JUMBO GT and DURAPRO feature a rugged design that is built to last in all types of road conditions. Both these products come with aligned treads and optimized footprint to deliver better mileage and superior stability.

e-DURAPRO tyres for e-rickshaws have been optimized for long lasting durability. It is designed to carry heavy loads and delivers exceptional stability. It has an all-new improved tread design that helps in extracting greater mileage.

The Conta 725 series for scooter tyres offers superior mileage and grip. It provides a safe riding experience at high speeds without compromising on mileage and durability.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. P Madhavan, EVP – Sales & Marketing, TVS Srichakra Limited, said, “At TVS Eurogrip, our experience in two-wheeler tyre design and manufacturing backed by global R&D capabilities helps us create world-class tyres suited to the preferences of millennial riders. We have introduced over 20 new products in the recent past and all of them have been received well in the market. To address the increasing demand in the post pandemic era, we are now launching these 11 new products that will add to our already extensive range. Our constant focus on innovation, superior quality standards and high performance go a long way in redefining personal mobility as well as commercial fleets.”

DURAPRO JUMBO GT SPORTORQ CONTA 725 e-DURAPRO 80/100-18 TL 100/90-17 TL 80/100-17 TL 90/90-12 TL 90/90-12 TT 2.75-18 TL 100/90-18 TL 2.75-17 TL 3.00-17 TL 3.00-18 TL 90/100-10 TL

These new tyre sizes will be widely available across all cities and towns in the country.