TVS Eurogrip Tyres is ‘Technical Partner’ for TVS One Make Championship 2021

TVS Srichakra Ltd., one of India’s leading manufacturers of two & three-wheeler and off-highway tyres will power the TVS One Make Championship 2021 as ‘Technical Partner’ for third year in a row. The partnership entails strategic collaboration between TVS Eurogrip and TVS Apache brands and all motorcycles in the One Make racing event will be shod with custom-designed TVS Eurogrip race tyres. The racing event will be conducted in five rounds at Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) circuit starting from Saturday, August 21, 2021.

TVS Racing is the pioneer of One Make Championship in the country, being the first Indian manufacturer to introduce the championship in India in 1994. The championship has been a platform for two-wheeler racing enthusiasts and has given the opportunity to become champions. The TVS Apache series of motorcycles have been built over the years on this racing DNA.

Till 2018, imported tyres from Europe and Japan were used in the racing championship. In 2019, TVS Eurogrip race tyres enhanced with special racing compounds were developed by TVS Srichakra, and tested by TVS Racing’s champion racers for the extreme track performance. The co-development resulted in the superior TVS Eurogrip race tyres as the preferred choice for TVS One Make Championship machines.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. V Sivaramakrishnan, Chief Technology Officer (R&D), TVS Srichakra Ltd. said, “Machines are always built to the specifications of FMSCI and on straight parts of the track, every racer worth their salt is as good as the other. It is through superior cornering that races are won, and that’s where the tyres play a crucial role. Our tyres are designed to give expert riders the confidence to negotiate corners with laser sharp precision at high speeds. We are looking forward to another year of this exciting association with TVS One Make Championship.”

This year’s edition will see TVS Eurogrip’s flagship products Protorq Extreme (Zero Degree Steel Belt Radial tyres) and Remora adorning TVS Apache RR310 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycles.

While talking about the partnership, Mr. P Madhavan, Executive Vice President, TVS Srichakra Ltd. said, “TVS Eurogrip has had a long-standing relationship with TVS Motor Company and we are glad to be strategically associated with TVS Racing. As we sign on for the third year in a row as technical partners for TVS One Make Championship, we remain committed towards strengthening two-wheeler racing in India and offering world-class high-performance products for today’s new-age bikers.”

Mr. R. Babu, Vice President, (R&D and TVS Racing) commenting on the association, said, “We at TVS Racing, India’s first factory racing team, have been consistently working to improve the performance of the machine and the riders in the TVS One Make Championship year on year. With enhanced feedback from the TVS Eurogrip, the rider will feel more confident in the race and will gradually progress with outstanding results in TVS Apache RR310 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V categories. We look forward to the continued fruitful association with TVS Srichakra Ltd.”