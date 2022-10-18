TVS Eurogrip’s Fourth Edition of ‘brunch and Biking’ Receives a Roaring Response

Mumbai/Pune, 18th October, 2022: The fourth edition of Brunch & Biking from TVS Eurogrip, India’s leading 2&3 wheeler tyre brand, was flagged off in Pune on 16th October, 2022. Over 220riding enthusiasts from Pune and nearby towns participated in the one-and-a-half-hour ride from Bhugaon to Lavasa.

TVS Eurogrip’s flagship community riding event, ‘Brunch and Biking’, enables two-wheeler riders to come together and experience the joy of riding while promoting a social cause –‘Road Safety’.

Passionate bikers from various riding clubs, professions, and age groupstook part in the 44 KM ride which was flagged off at The Royal Lakes Banquets and Resorts, Bhugaon.Riders rode along the picturesqueroute till Lavasa.

Speaking on the occasion, P Madhavan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, TVS Srichakra Ltd said, “After 3 successful editions, we are very happy with the reception we have received for Brunch and Biking at Pune. As with the previous events, we had curated exclusive experiences to provide an exciting ride for the adventure loving bikers. With the zeal and enthusiasm of the riding community we hope to conduct many more rides in the country and spread awareness for social causes.”

For the safety and convenience of the riders, a motorbike mechanic, ambulance, doctor on call, and service support were made available during the entire ride. The previous three editions of Brunch & Biking were successfully held in Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru and Chennai in November 2021, March 2022 and August 2022respectively.

TVS Eurogrip plans to organize similar editions and engage with biking enthusiasts in other cities as well.