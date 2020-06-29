&TV’s Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhaari resumes shoot

&TV’s Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari is a slice of the life story of Gudiya (Sarika Bahroliya), having her own unique response to life and situations. Giving us a peek into Gudiya’s ‘all is well’ world, the show sets a light-hearted and humorous tone while depicting her simple yet unbridled approach towards life. Bringing a strong local flavour of Madhya Pradesh, the show takes you through the fascinating journey of Gudiya, intertwining the raw appeal of the region in its dialect, depiction, and characters.

Sharing her experience, Sarika Bahroliya aka Gudiya said, “I cannot express how happy, rather delighted, I am to be back on the sets. It has been quite a different experience with limited people on the sets. On arriving, our temperatures were checked, followed by meeting the other crew members. Wearing masks and following social distancing norms, we started our day with Lord Ganesh’s aarti. I had carried my bag comprising of my makeup and sanitation kit, alongside my tiffin box. We sanitised our hands at regular intervals. We have some exciting episodes in the pipeline, and I am eagerly looking forward to it to go on air.”