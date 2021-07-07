TVs launched in pandemic

For any home, TVs are an important purchase. Currently, several alternatives for customers in different price ranges, features, etc. are available. This list includes all the latest televisions and the latest TV prices in India which helps you choose the best match for your needs on the basis of both the price and the television set’s specification.

If you wish to get a new TV, there are currently more possibilities for HD, 4K, and Smart TV sets than ever before. Regardless of your budget or the screen dimensions, here you are looking for the best TVs we tested while purchasing. In terms of improving the images and sound quality in 4K TVs, you should hear more about sophisticated processors and artificial intelligence (AI). Also with the LCD TVs dominating the market, you may notice more OLED and MINI LED sets.

TCL C825

Whether it is TV viewing, improved gaming or smooth contact with family, friends, or coworkers, the new C825 is all-around. With C825 TCL taking a leap into the Mini LED realm, the TV goes straight down backlight mode, reducing the grain size for conventional LEDs substantially. The number of backlights is increased by thousands of light control units. C825 delivers greater contrast, more accurate color, in combination with full-arrow local dimming technology that makes black deeper, whiter. A feeling of sincerity delivers the finest in the world.

The Dolby Vision HDR television converts your TV experience into a very vivid photo that gives you entertainment and Dolby Vision IQ that uses the whole intelligence of your TV to create a beautiful image in your home at all times. It also features a 120Hz MEMC and TCL unique software algorithm for the smooth viewing of contents packed with less visual strain and improved quality of the image. Available in 55 and 65 inches the TVs are priced at INR 114,990 and INR 149,990 respectively.

TCL C725

C725 has all the amazing characteristics which make it a perfect home entertainment device. Users may have a video call on the QLED display using the Google Duo. Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, 4K resolution, and AiPQ Engine are provided for this picture and support both MEMC and HDMI 2.1 to produce a breath-taking image. For a superior entertainment experience, the TV is equipped with ONKYO certified soundbar with Dolby Atmos. Additionally, it features the 2.0 hands-free voice control for better and quicker detection in the search and performance of music, programs, films other apps.

In terms of intelligent features, C725 uses the TCL Smart UI, including TCL Home Entertainment Centre, where users can enjoy all kinds of global and local TCL Channel 3.0 content, as well as playing games with their loved ones via an air console in the Game Center without additional gamepads. TVs are offered for INR 6 in 50, 55, and 65 inches. Available in 50, 55, and 65 inches, the TVs are priced at INR 64,990, INR 72,990, and INR 99,999 respectively.

OnePlus U1S

The OnePlus 50UC1A00 TV is your one home entertainment appliance for immersive, unlimited, and exciting audio-visual delight. This television features a 4K UHD Display for detailed, clear, and immersive visuals, Dynaudio sound offers well-balanced audio, and OnePlus Connect 2.0 to connect your smartphone to this TV. The 4K UHD display features 8.3 million pixels resolution to deliver impressive and realistic visuals.

With HDR10+ certification, HDR10, and HLG support, you’ll experience extraordinary details and dynamic contrast. This U1 series TV features sound co-tuned with Dynaudio, a Danish loudspeaker maker. Thus, you can experience well-balanced, cinematic audio quality. The TVs are available for 62,499 in 65 and 50.

SONY BRAVIA X7400H

Bring home this elegantly designed Smart TV from Sony and watch your favorite movies, TV shows, and more in mesmerizing colors and contrast. You can even browse and install a large number of applications from a store of over 5000 applications. The Triluminos display showcases your content in the best possible color and gives you a truly immersive experience. It also comes with a dedicated Netflix button. Enjoy your content in colors that are beautiful and soothing.

Using advanced and progressive algorithms, the powerful X1 processor minimizes noise and other elements and enhances the detail of the content you are watching. The 4K signal ensures you watch your favorite movies and TV shows in life-like color and contrast that would give you an immersive TV viewing experience. The advanced voice control of this Smart TV will bring them on its screen for you to enjoy your requests from apps or broadcast it in a matter of seconds. The TVs available for59,990 in 55.

SAMSUNG Crystal 4K

The SAMSUNG Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (UA55AUE70AKLXL) is a stylish, minimalist, and feature-rich home entertainment appliance. This TV features Pure Color technology to offer a wide range of colors, Crystal Processor 4K to deliver up to 4K resolution visuals, and the Q Symphony technology to ensure a surround sound experience by ensuring that the speakers of this TV and soundbar work simultaneously. You can watch crisp, sharp, and detailed visuals and scenes on the display of this Samsung TV. This feature delivers a wide range of shades to ensure optimal picture performance. As a result, you can enjoy an immersive visual experience. The TVs available for 48,490, 54,990 in 43 and 50.

REALME RMV2004

The realme 4K TV is equipped with innovative features that will give you an immersive cinematic experience as soon as you play all your favorite movies. With a 4K UHD MediaTek Processor, you can enjoy a smooth visual experience without any glitches so that nothing interrupts your movie time. When you’re tired of manually controlling the TV and other A lot devices, you can make use of the Hands-free Voice Control feature (via Google Assistant) to do so. And, powered by Google, this TV brings you a variety of content through the Google Play Store.

You can enjoy the 24 W Quad Stereo speakers and Dolby Audio System of this TV. This way, you can experience rich audio while watching movies, listening to music, or playing games. This realme TV gives you a cinematic experience in the comfort of your home with its dazzling picture quality. Its display supports 1.07B colors and an 83% NTSC wide color gamut so that you can experience the delight of colors while streaming content and more. The TVs are available for 29,999 in 43.