Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals Group’s International Health Dialogue, which comprises of International Patient Safety Conference; and Transforming Healthcare with IT conference, was inaugurated today by Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.

The opening of the conference witnessed the announcement of Apollo ProHealth – world’s first predictive, proactive and comprehensive health management program, which will be launched on 18th September. Led by internationally recognized expertise and innovators of preventive medicine who have positively affected the lives of countless patients and their families, ProHealth empowers individuals and businesses with powerful tools and analytics to help people lead healthier and happier lives.

Over 3000 delegates from 120 countries are attending Asia’s largest patient safety-focused conference and the largest healthcare and IT-based International conference and trade show in India. The conferences are organised under the aegis of International Health Dialogue, a platform that brings together international hospital leaders, medical and information technology companies, and public policy makers to debate and discuss solutions to global challenges in healthcare.

Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “It has always been our vision to bring the best of world-class healthcare for the benefits of patients in India, and over the decades we have successfully been at the forefront of ensuring healthcare that is comparable to the best globally for our patients. At the same time, it is important to build a model of global collaboration with a platform where healthcare stakeholders from all over the world can come together for healthy dialogue and discussions, share best practices and exchange ideas and experiences. The International Health Dialogue is such a platform and we look forward to more such conferences in the future to ensure that we are prepared for the changing face of disease with the rising ‘tsunami’ of non-communicable diseases or NCDs. With modern technology and AI taking center place, we need to keep abreast of the latest developments and ways to harness it for delivering the best of healthcare services to the patients. At the same time, we must not lose sight of the patient safety, which is an important factor affecting healthcare outcomes. I am thankful for the Government of Telangana for their support in this important mission.”

Dr. Mark Britnell, delivering the first keynote address said, The big issue which is confronting the world and India is global workforce challenge, which is also crucial to patient safety is the workforce crisis. Without adequate workforce that is motivated and feels joy and inspiration at work, quality healthcare will remain a dream. There is a growing concern in both the developed world and the developing world and that is the looming crisis of healthcare workforce. This has great significance to India due to the wonderful development of Modi care an offshoot of universal healthcare, affordable healthcare for all. Universal healthcare is the greatest gift a country can give its people. Imagine the plight of a great gift like that, if it doesn’t have enough staff to take it forward. The staffing development at Apollo and other private hospitals through their public private partnerships truly lead the world and act as an inspiration for many developing countries. Let look at the size of the problem, you may think that it is strange for the 2nd most populous country, India to have a significant workforce and manpower problem. But if you see globally, by the year 2030 we will need an extra 18 mn healthcare workers and this represents. This to India, 18 mn people is small change. Even the richest country USA will face by 2025 a shortage of 1 mn nurses and 120000 doctors. In India, when Modi launched universal Healthcare, his vision and his tenacity is superb. The WHO expects to double the number of health workers but 2030. Japan the oldest country in the world has grappled with this problem for the last 10 years, it has doubled the number of nurses and is still 250000 nurses short. So even if you can’t buy your way out of trouble increasingly in the world which hasn’t got enough of workers. I believe there is solution to this problem and if there is any one country which can pioneer a solution and that is India. I there is one organisation which can find a solution to the global healthcare workers problem, that is Apollo Hospitals. There are ten solutions if implemented can solve this global healthcare manpower crisis. I can see many of these ten solutions are already being implemented by Apollo and India. But no country in the world are implementing them in a systematic and consistent manner. Can India be the first to do it. These solutions can bring in efficiency by 16 to 20%. The solution are switch from face to face consultation to virtual consultation, scale up the primary care with diagnostic capabilities using AI, integrated and accountable care, clinical improvement and use of blockchain, robotics, machine learning and AI, cognitive orientation. Some or all of these is being done in India in some form some way in India. We know India has substantial problems, but what makes this great nation great is despite the 4mn health workers shortage your prime minister decided to give the greatest gift known to humanity, the healthcare. As Mr Modi said, what is more important than to provide healthcare to 100 mn poorest families, which have 550 mn people, is the single largest moment in the history of mankind. But your problems are substantial like no formal qualifications, little regulation on the type of people working in healthcare. workforce isn’t where it is needed, too amny doctors in the wrong places, wide spread fake qualification. But I am pleased that through an act of parliament you are beginning to regulate your professions, so there is no dearth of innovation here, you are exploring many of the solutions. The reason why that is important is, imagine the war for talent that will begin from 2020 only 40% of the countries will have capability to deliver universal healthcare, to get productivity out of them you must love and value your staff, motivate and align them with new powerful technology. When you deliver universal healthcare you deliver richer country for every $1 you spend you get $7 in return.

Ms. Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group,said “Our team and collaborators have been working endlessly in the last couple of months on bringing this massive event to fruition and we are proud to host it for not just our national delegates but those from abroad as well. The International Patient Safety Conference will serve as a platform where all stakeholders can share experiences, exchange ideas, and discuss best practices for improving patient safety, which comprises a vital aspect of healthcare delivery. We look forward to an outcome where the suggestions generated are integrated into a national policy to improve patient safety across the healthcare system.”

Adding insights on THIT, Dr.Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group,said, “The conference will showcase AI in Healthcare, Machine Learning in Medical Imaging, Enterprise Digital Health Solutions, Digital Health in Health Delivery Organizations Standards and Policies for Digital Health in India from national and international healthcare technological luminaries. The conference is a platform where healthcare and information technology entrepreneurs, professionals, and students will get insights into how medical technology and innovation is disrupting the healthcare industry, and the need to keep pace with this transformation. We hope that the conference will lead to an understanding of the need to invest in and adopt new technologies for cost-effective health outcomes that are beneficial to all stakeholders in the Indian healthcare industry”

The 8th edition of the International Patient Safety Conference (IPSC), a not-for-profit initiative, will addresscritical issues in patient safety with global experts discussing the role of proactive practices and streamlined systems in improving patient safety.

The 9th edition of the International Conference on Transforming Healthcare with Information Technology (THIT)organized by the Apollo Telemedicine Networking Foundation and Apollo Hospitals Group has over 50 eminent speakers from India and abroad participating in interactive sessions, educational programs, and a trade exhibition showcasing the latest products, technology, services and industry information.

With sessions based on this year’s theme of ‘Imagine, Innovate, Inspire’, IPSC will provide an opportunity to learn from patient safety and quality experts from across the world. The discussions at the conference will range from debates on technology versus touch; the healthcare workforce of the future; overall patient safety aspects including infection control, medication management, radiation safety to facility safety and accreditations.

THIT will have over 500 decision-makers from 10 countries in the nascent Healthcare & IT industry, comprising of leading IT companies and leading healthcare institutions in attendance. National organizations like the Indian Medical Association, Telemedicine Society of India, Computer Society of India, Indian Association for Medical Informatics and several Government organizations will also be participating.

The occasion also saw the national launch of preview of AI CVD Risk Score developed in joint collaboration by Apollo Hospitals and Microsoft India. As part of Microsoft’s AI Network for Healthcare initiative, Microsoft India and Apollo Hospitals Group have set up a National Clinical Coordination Committee (NCCC) for the Cardiovascular Disease Risk Score, consisting of leading doctors from Apollo Hospitals; All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi; and King George’s Medical University, Lucknow.

The AI-powered Cardiovascular Disease Risk Score API is an Intelligent Platform that can predict cardiovascular disease risk score in the Indian population. With over 2,00,000 people screened using the AI-driven API on Microsoft Azure across Apollo Hospitals over the last one year, the platform has been successful in allowing physicians to predict the risk score of patients 5 to 7 years in advance. With the national launch of the platform, doctors across the Apollo network of hospitals as well as doctors in other leading Indian hospitals will be able to access and leverage this AI-powered API to predict risk of CVD and drive preventive cardiac care in patients across the country.

