Twinkle Khanna, Sonam Kapoor, RajKumar Rao, Sanya Malhotra all agree— When We See Equal, We #ShareTheLoad

Mumbai: February 17th, 2022- Over the last seven years, Ariel India has continuously sparked relevant conversations around the unequal division of domestic chores in households, urging more men to #ShareTheLoad through thought-provoking films. To further this cause, this year Ariel has launched its latest #SeeEqual film that raises a pertinent question – “If men can share the load equally with other men, why can’t they be equal partners to their wives when it comes to household chores?” Through the film, Ariel reiterates that when we see equal, we #ShareTheLoad.

Spreading this very important message to their fans, Bollywood celebrities like Twinkle Khanna, Sonam Kapoor, Raj Kumar Rao, Patralekha, Konkana Sen Sharma and Namrata Shirodkar to name a few, shared Ariel’s latest video on their social media/Instagram platforms while lauding the brand’s efforts to make a difference in the world of household chores. Even TV celebrities like Disha Parmar, Mahi Vijj, Niti Taylor, Gauhar Khan Jankee Mehta, and chefs like Sanjeev Kapoor, Pooja Dhingra, Ranveer Brar and Saransh Goila shared the film on their social media handles in support of the film.

During the lockdown, men took to sharing household chores from cleaning and cooking to laundry and while this trend faded as the pandemic eased out, it established that men were open to change when pushed to the corner. A new study by an independent third party found that surprisingly, 73%* men agreed they did their share of household chores when staying with other male roommates. Ariel raises the question that if men have taken the responsibility for household chores in the past, what is stopping them from sharing the load with their wives/partners after marriage?

Our celebs took to Instagram to applaud men who had shared the load during the lockdown while urging them to continue doing so as a norm rather than an exception.

Link to the film- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DA64FF7MR58

Twinkle Khanna reposted the video and commented: “Looking for your partner to help clean out some stains from your favourite shirt? Wanting her to make your favourite breakfast on a Sunday? Asking your wife where your socks are? This is not equality unless she asks you to do all these things and you do them for her as well. It’s only fair if we all #ShareTheLoad. This lovely little film from @ariel.india does an amazing job of bringing out subtle and not so subtle signs of inequality. #See Equal, #ShareTheLoad

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share similar thoughts. She wrote: Lovely to see this film from @ariel.india that advocates domestic equality, truly reflective of the current times. This is exactly the kind of conversation we need in households where women are not seen as equals. The film beautifully captures how women can take charge of the situation and demand equality. And as the film puts it, when we #SeeEqual, we #ShareTheLoad #Ariel #ArielIndia. P.S. This is my friend @eishachopra killing it.

Rajkumar Rao wrote: @patralekhaa and I have been together for about a decade and married for a couple of months, and there are still so many things we’re discovering about living with each other. But one thing that we’ve held our ground for is that we’re equals. In work, in marriage, and as individuals. And then I saw @ariel.india’s striking film about how so many men, more often than not, don’t see women as equals. They see other men as equals though. And unfortunately, it’s the reality for a lot of households. It’s a stark difference from the equal setting that’s almost like a cardinal rule for @patralekhaa and I. This film, if nothing else, is a reminder that the two people in the relationship should always be equals. Because

if we #SeeEqual, we will automatically #ShareTheLoad. The men in the film do a lovely job of showcasing this is possible.

Patralekha: So often, men get compliments for treating their ‘partners’ equally. For creating space so you can thrive as individuals in your beautiful relationships. But why should that be an exception? Isn’t that what partnership truly means? That two people who want to share their life together, also share everything life brings with it – decisions, success, adventure, and chores. This powerful film by @ariel.india is putting the spotlight on the right issues, but the great thing is that there is also *a* solution here. We need to introspect maybe, to understand if we see those around us as equals? Because if we #SeeEqual, we will #ShareTheLoad #ad

Sanya Malhotra posted: I have always believed that we all have a role to play in progressing society towards a better future. As an actor, I do this by picking roles that break stereotypes or myths about women. And here is a brand @ariel.India is doing its bit by advocating for equal homes! With this film, I was surprised to find out that men are so open to doing household work when they were young and lived in hostels. But after marriage, not so much. And this means they still don’t see us as their equal. What inspired me about this film is the way the woman has taken charge and asked for change. We cannot settle for anything less than equality. Because only if we #SeeEqual, will we be able to #sharetheload #SeeEqual #Ariel #ArielIndia #ad

Eisha Chopra: Why is it easier for men to divide household responsibilities with each other, but not with their wives? 83% of women feel that men don’t see women as equal when it comes to housework. Continuing the conversation on equality within households, Ariel launches the 5th edition of #ShareTheLoad to urge men to drop their biases. Because when we #SeeEqual, we #ShareTheLoad

Anu Menon: This is a thought-provoking film from @ariel.india that highlights a heartbreaking reality. Most men don’t have a problem looking at other men as equal. Its second nature. But a LOT of the time, they rarely look at their wives as equals too. It’s 2022. Let’s change that, shall we? My husband Aniruddh and I have shared a great deal over the course of our relationship. We’ve shared ups, we’ve shared downs, we’ve shared everything in between… ‘Shared’ being the keyword. 🙂 I hope this becomes the reality for more and more households. As the film fittingly says, when we #SeeEqual, we #ShareTheLoad #Ad

Celebrated chef Sanjeev Kapoor posted: Being a chef, I have seen how it is considered to traditionally be a ‘woman’s job’ and how it is not thought of as a conventional path for a man. Early on, I got my lesson on shattering gender myths and stereotypical roles. And it is lovely to see @ariel.india continue to fight for equality within homes over the last 7 years. The beautiful film showcases the biases which can impact our daily lives, even subconsciously. As men, we need to do better and introspect. Let’s ensure we drop our bias and see all women as equals. And when we do that, we will automatically end up showing this in our actions. We will #ShareTheLoad equally. #ShareTheLoad #SeeEqual #Ariel #ArielIndia #ad