Twitter’s Re-Branding As X Is a Biggest Self Disruption Strategy- 5JR Analyst

New York /New Delhi 26th July 2023: Few days back Elon Musk announced re-branding of social media platform Twitter as X, which means that a bird logo appearing in the top corner of Twitter site for over a decade has become a big, bland, black X. Many, including some ex-employees of Twitter and brand analyst termed this re-branding as biggest value destroyer for Twitter, but 5JR (5 Jewels Research) Analyst believes that Twitter’s Re-Branding As X Is a Biggest Self Disruption Strategy.

Years back, the research and analyst brand ‘5 Jewels Research’ first evolved Self Disruption Strategic Framework (SDSF), which guides firms for detecting right moment and right opportunities for pursuing self-disruption strategies for future growth, and blue ocean market leadership. ‘5JR’ Analyst believes that re-branding exercise of Twitter is not a simple brand name and logo change to X, but its appearing as an exercise of strategically thought Self Disruption of Twitter which is driven by a vision of its new owner Elon Musk to drive away Twitter from its earlier established market positioning, and taking it towards a new brand positioning, which is in line with 5JR’s Self Disruption Strategic Framework.

Giving his Analyst perspective on Twitter’s re-branding as X, Chief Analyst of 5 Jewels Research (5JR) Mr. Sumant Parimal said “Since Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, lots of internal changes and transformational exercises were taken up by the new management, but a recent decision of Elon Musk to re-brand Twitter as X is a Strategic Self Disruption exercise as per our assessment, as it’s just not about a change of brand name and brand logo from a blue bird to black X, but it is the biggest self-disruption of entire brand positioning of Twitter from a social media brand to a scalable multiutility Digital Platform brand X. As per our research done for evolving Self Disruption Strategic Framework (SDSF), we believe that visionary entrepreneurs and firms remains assessing emerging disruption in market, and before actual market disruptions starts impacting their businesses, they themselves self-disrupt their businesses and brands, in order to acquire a new strategic positioning in a Blue Ocean market space, which is yet to be captured by its competitors. And that’s what Elon Musk has exactly done with Twitter”. “It is evident that new brand X wants to address many requirements of online digital users, consumers, and businesses, right from brand identity to communication to brand promotion to sales to payments to banking. Thus as per our assessment, X is a symbol of everything, though X has historical link with Elon Musk’s initial career as an entrepreneur. Further transition to X is not an isolated re-branding journey of Twitter only, but it’s a re-branding journey for entire 400M+ Twitter users and social media & on-line digital platform ecosystems, which creates many new opportunities as well as disrupts many existing opportunities, generating a state of flux in Digital Platform market globally. Further, we believe that even India stack, which comprises of UPI, Aadhar, ONDC, going to see a new global re-alignment with new digital platform stacks emerging around re-branded X. Other impacted digital platform players also need to decode this disruptive move of Twitter, in form of their re-branding, re-positioning, and re-alignment and plan their respective strategies for a better future” Chief Analyst Sumant Parimal says further.

Earlier in January 2021, 5JR Analyst predicted possible disruption in Big Tech. social media brands like Twitter and since then we could see two major Big Tech social media brands viz Facebook and Twitter trying to disrupt their brand identity and business models from a pure play social media platform to a multiutility digital platform. But as per 5JR analyst, Twitter re-branding move is biggest self-disruption strategic move of recent time, particularly among Big-Tech. brands.