Two Buy-Rite Customers Honored in Salon Today’s 2021 Salons of the Year Competition

Savannah, GA, August 17, 2021: Buy-Rite Beauty is proud to announce that two salons outfitted with their high-end equipment were honored in Salon Today’s 2021 Salons of the Year annual competition. VolumeONE Salon in Pensacola, Florida was named as a 2021 winner, and Salon Sisu in Golden, Colorado was a finalist.

Buy-Rite Beauty is honored to have played a role in helping these salons achieve their design goals. Their mission is to provide quality, affordable equipment along with world-class customer service to help all beauty professionals create unique studios and serve their customers in style.

VolumeONE Salon was recognized for its forward-thinking, chic style curated by designer and owner Hurst Butts. To achieve the atmosphere, Butts leveraged the Buy-Rite Oasis Backwash Shampoo Unit and the Collins 6900 Cigno Styling Chair — pairing them with self-designed furniture.

“Our salon’s mindful design is an open concept which encourages teamwork and a unified, friendly culture,” VolumeONE said of its space. “Our color bar is in full view of clients who enjoy seeing their stylist customizing their color and creating a one-of-a-kind experience. The salon also features a studio space equipped with professional photography, lighting and a state-of-the-art cyclorama wall. We value our salon as a multi-use creative space where creativity and education are encouraged and valued.”

Salon Sisu, just outside of Red Rocks, was also recognized as a finalist. Owners Lucinda and Sam Quattrochi played with color and light in their salon – using bright red Luca Rossini Mia Styling Chairs and Pibbs Lumina LED Salon Mirrors and Storage Servers to create a vibrant space.

Salons of the Year was originally launched more than 40 years ago to recognize excellence in beauty salon design and renovation. The competition invites owners who have opened a new salon or renovated an existing one in the past two calendar years to submit professional photos of the finished look and explain their design choices. While 2020 was an especially challenging year for the beauty industry, Salon Today said, many salons took the quieter business as an opportunity to reimagine their spaces.