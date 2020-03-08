Two days IoT India 2020 concluded

Two day ‘IIoT India 2020: Reimagining the Future’ by SingEx Exhibitions at Hayat Regency Gurugram concluded with many powerful discussions. The conference comprises engaging sessions, case studies, live demos & panels on Smart Manufacturing, Smart Infrastructure, Cyber Physical System, Big Data Analytics, Enablers. Around 35 speakers from renowned global MNCs participated in the event. The event was attended by many dignitaries including Ravi Agarwal, President, Automation Industry Association; Gaurav Sarup, Managing Director, Marshall Machines; Vivek Saha, Director and Head Digital transformation and industry 4.0; Anup Wadhwa, Director Automation Industry Association and Baldeep Singh Pahwa, General Manager & Country Head, SingEx India.

Expressing his happiness on the occasion Mr. Baldeep Singh Pahwa, General Manager & Country Head, SingEx India, said, “Manufacturing automation will lead to faster and more efficient production processes, increased efficiency, and reduction of complexity and downtime. As Industry 4.0 moves from vision to reality, it’s evident that no single player can do it alone. Only with open collaboration and idea exchanges will 4.0 concepts find their way into practical implementations. It is with this thought in mind that we set out to form a collaborative environment between suppliers and manufacturers at IIoT India 2020”

The 2020 edition of IIoT India is a business platform dedicated towards reimagining the future by creating collaboration and knowledge sharing opportunities for professionals in the Smart Manufacturing & Smart Infrastructure value chain. The event aims to connects technology solution providers, enablers, end-users and potential IoT technology adopters. IIoT India 2020 focused on the development and the future growth of IoT adoption in Manufacturing & Infrastructure in India.

Speaking on Accelerating Innovation & Partnership within Industry; Ravi Agarwal, President, Automation Industry Association, said “The word Smart in India can be break down in Sansadhan, Manav, Rupaya and Technique. To me Smart is an amalgamation of these four words in the backdrop of India and anybody is able to balance these four, nobody can stop that enterprise or an individual from being a success story. It has been a thought process that do we actually absorb all the high technology stuff, copy it and paste it in the Indian manufacturing format; force our people and make them think certain ways. Our country has survived for thousands of years not by copy paste but by absorbing, evolving and making everything in India.”

Gaurav Sarup, Managing Director, Marshall Machines, shared his views on Empowering Industry with Smart Machines. He highlighted the importance of three low hanging fruits and encouraged the crowd to adopt them UMM-Universal Machine Monitoring, PDM- Predictive Maintenance and CLAP-Closed loop autocorrected production. He added, “These three low hanging fruits in manufacturing are accessible, affordable, easily implementable, yielding good results in just few months of manufacturing.”

SingEx Exhibitions India, IIoT India has been a key industry platform for governments, industries, and technology leaders to foster closer partnerships and in turn, create opportunities for the public and private sectors to embrace Industrial Internet of Things. Co-located with IIoT India, Xelerate India is a platform for start- ups, corporates, government and support service providers to collaborate and advance innovation.