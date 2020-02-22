Two Days Round Table India, Area Leadership Conclave kicked off

Hyderabad: The 2 Day Round Table India “Area Leadership Conclave “of Round Tablers in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka kicked off here in the city at Novotel, Madhapur on Saturday.

It is being organised by Areas 9 & 13, comprising geographical areas of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The Leadership Conclave was facilitated by Tr. Himanshu Gupta from Bangalore and Tr. Dheeraj Golyan from Siliguri, Tr. Shankey Bansal and Cr. Arya Sonthalia. They imparted young tablers, the leadership skills and lessons, team building, time management, crisis and conflict management, Goal Setting etc and others.

The meet was inaugurated by National Vice President Tr. Priyesh Shah from Bangalore. He will assume charge of President of 63 years old Indian arm, Round Table India (RTI) of Round Table International, known as Young Men’s Club consisting of Successful Businessmen and Professionals

Participated by over 40 Round Tablers, the theme of the Conclave which concludes on Sunday is TEAM—Together Everybody Achieves More informed Tr Ashish, Area 9 Vice Chairman

Speaking on the occasion, Tr Priyesh Shah informed that RTI has 303 Tables (primary units, otherwise in general term known as Club), spread over in 124 cities across India with over 4600 members, all under 40 years of age.

Our flagship project, Freedom Through Education(FTE), launched in the year 1996 is aimed at providing quality school infrastructure. It works in pursuit of educating underprivileged children. We have built on an average one classroom every day during the last ten years. On the whole, we built 2849 schools, 6623 classrooms and spent Rs 282 crore, Shah shared. Through this program, RTI has impacted 73 lakh children.

15 per cent of Round Tablers from the world are Indians. Round Table India is one of the strong bodies in the world Tr. Priyesh shared.

We aim to achieve 325 tables from the current 303 number in the year 2020-2021, the top Tabler in India shared.

We are the only organization focuses on Family, i.e the primary member(the tabler), spouse(known as Circlers, who are wives of members of Round Table) and twinklers (children of the member), shared Cr. Namrata Shenoy from Mysore who is National Leader of Ladies Circle India known as LC India.

It is the leadership building conclave. The area 9 and 13 have come together to host it shared Tr. Ashish, Area 9 Vice Chairman.

We have 21 Tables in five cities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh namely Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur and Vizianagaram, shared Tr. Umesh Padia, Area Chairman of Area 9.

We are a zero-overhead organization. Vinay, a tabler from Mysore, who is also Area 13 leader and Tr. Chaitanya Dev Singh of Area 9 shared.

Globally, Prime Minister of Luxembourg Mr Xavier Better is a Round Tabler, locally Suresh Babu, Film Producer, Cricketer VVS Lakshman are its members. Ajay Devgan, Gauri Khan, Jwala Gutta, Vishwanathan Anand have been its ambassadors, the Round Table India leaders shared.