Two GIM students offered Rs. 30.17 lakh per annum package by E-Commerce giant through campus placement

Hyderabad, December 2021: Two Post Graduate Diploma Management (PGD) students specializing in Big Data Analytics (BDA) at the premier B-school Goa Institute of Management (GIM) have been offered a starting package of Rs. 30.17 lakh per annum by an e-commerce giant, at a campus placement drive at the state’s top B-school which is underway.

The Rs. 30.17 lakh per annum package tops last year’s highest offer which was Rs. 21 lakh per annum.

With the campus recruitment drive still ongoing, the campus is abuzz with anticipation about which student is poised to get the next big offer from a visiting recruiter.

The PGDM in Big Data Analytics is a niche course for those seeking a career as data scientists, analysts, administrators, or leaders in business intelligence.

Traditionally, top recruiters have been visiting the GIM campus from all the major sectors like BFSI, FMCG, Manufacturing, and Retail, with the IT sector being the top recruiter of students. The dedicated placement cell at GIM has been able to achieve 100 percent placement for its students across all PGDM streams in the past with an impressive 16 percent pre-placement offer (PPO) per batch.

“Students have been offered roles and responsibilities in diverse areas: from Research, Analytics, Finance, Consulting, Digital Operations, HR, Quality and E-commerce to Pharma, Healthcare, and Media,” explained Ajit Parulekar, Director, GIM.

The Goa Institute of Management was founded in 1993 by Fr. Romuald D’Souza with the help of a team of specialists and industrialists and has since grown to become one of the country’s best management schools. It is one of Goa’s top private B-schools, as well as places in the country’s top 50 business schools. The Registered Society of GIM now manages it through a Board of Governors.

