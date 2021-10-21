Two Haryana women athletes to represent India in Kettlebell Sports World Championship in Budapest

Gurugram, 21st October 2021: Kettlebell is fast catching up in India, with some athletes taking it as their vocation. Two women athletes from Haryana- Dr Payal Kanodia and Anshu Taravath are set to represent India in the Kettlebell Sports World Championship to be organised from 22nd October to 24th October 2021 by the International Union of Kettlebell Lifting at Budapest in Hungary. Both these athletes have been trained under the aegis of the M3M Foundation. About 450 athletes from 32 countries will participate in the tournament. In India, Kettleball Sports India Association is the apex body for promoting the sport in the country.

On occasion, Anshu Taravath said: “I am proud to represent India in the IUKL-organised Kettlebell World Championship at Budapest. I have worked very hard during my preparation for the tournament, and I am confident that I will win it and make both my country and state proud. I am thankful to the M3M Foundation for their unwavering support for my training.”

Anshu Taravath is a resident of Gurugram and is a certified athlete and coach for kettlebell. She is also the ambassador of the Fit India program of the Government of India and the President of the Haryana Chapter of Sports and Entertainment wing of Women Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry(WICCI).

Similarly, Dr Payal Kanodia hailing from Tauru, Haryana, will also represent the country in the tournament. She is the Trustee of M3M Foundation, a philanthropic organisation, wherein she is proactively working in healthcare, environment and education to make lives brighter for the marginalised.

On occasion, Dr Payal Kanodia said: “I am thrilled to participate in the tournament and proud to represent India on an international platform. I am all set to win the tournament for my country.”

In India, Kettlebell Sports India Association can be credited with promoting sports in the country. It is also a member of the International Union of Kettlebell Lifting (IUKL). This tournament was scheduled to be organised from 21st October 2020 to 26th October 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Kettlebell:

Giria (Russian word) for kettlebell is a metal solid used in the 18th century to weigh crops in fields. Circus players used this type of weight in the 19th century. In 1855, they began using kettlebells for entertainment and competition in Russia and Europe. The name kettlebell was used in the 20th century. A kettlebell is made of cast iron or cast steel that is attached to a handle.