Two Institutions from Sommet Education rank World’s Top Three in Hospitality and Leisure Management in QS World University Ranking

New Delhi: Sommet Education is the only hospitality education group with two higher education institutions, Glion and Les Roches, sharing third position in the world ranking for Hospitality and Leisure Management and the world’s top three for employer reputation within the same category by QS World University Rankings by Subject 2020, released on March 4th.

The QS World University Rankings categorize the world’s top universities by subject. It aims to help prospective students identify the world’s leading schools in their chosen field of study, extending the list of subjects each year in response to a high demand for subject-level comparisons.

In the Hospitality and Leisure Management category, the survey includes two criteria: academic reputation and employer reputation. The QS World University Rankings draw on survey responses from 94,000 academics and 44,000 responses from global employers providing a comprehensive view of global university programs.

“We are proud to have both of our hospitality management schools, Glion and Les Roches, share the third place in QS World University Rankings and rank among the top three institutions for employer reputation,” said Benoît-Etienne Domenget, CEO of Sommet Education. “Since our first identification in QS Ranking in 2018, our schools have continuously moved up the rankings and we are thrilled to see that our commitment towards excellence in hospitality has shown great results, further reflecting our commitment to delivering education of the highest standards.”