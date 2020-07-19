Two Union Ministers to address SRM-FICCI Industry-Academia conference

SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST) and Federation of Indian Chambers of
Commerce & Industry (FICCI) are organizing an Industry-Academia Global Virtual
The conference, on " Emerging Economic Scenario – Identify and Create Competencies, on 23
July from 10 am to 2 pm.
The event will be held in two sessions. The first part – The new world work order – will be
inaugurated by Honorable Minister for Commerce & Industry and Minister for Railways, Sri.
Piyush Goyal. The second session – Collaborative framework for new-age learning – is likely
have a keynote address by Honorable Minister for Human Resource Development, Shri.
Ramesh Pokhriyal.
Eminent personalities, such as Mr. Amit Khare, Secretary-Higher Education, Ministry of
Human Resource Development, Gol; Dr. Tan Eng Chye, President-NUS, Singapore; Dr. T.
R. Paarivendhar, Chancellor, SRMIST; Dr. Sangita Reddy, President, FICCI & Joint MD,
Apollo Hospitals; Sri. Mohandas Pai, Chairman-Manipal Global Education, and Prof.
Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore.
Senior personalities holding pivotal positions in Reliance, Future Group, Intel, IIT, IIM, Birla
& Intellect designs, Economist and Authors, Mahindra& Mahindra will be part of the
panelists.
A large number of participants consisting of CEOs, CXOs, top corporate officials, regulators,
Academicians, faculty members from all over the globe are expected to be part of the event.
This Industry-Academia Global Virtual Conference aims to deliberate upon the impact of
ongoing changes on the economy, the swift transition towards digital interface and its impact
on new-age competencies, the need for effective synchronization between industry &
academia, and identifying new grounds for international collaborations.