Two Wheeler Helmet Manufacturers Association applauds Cyberabad Police action on fake helmets

Two Wheeler Helmet Manufacturers Association which has been proactively taking up the matter of helmet safety in India has appreciated the move of Cyberabad Police for actively working on the drive to ban of non-ISI/Duplicate helmets in the city. This move will definitely curb the fatal injuries during road accidents especially for two wheeler riders.

The association has also welcomed the drive of Cyberabad Police against selling of all kind of fake and duplicate helmets. Yesterday, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Shri VC sajjanar, IPS, along with Traffic DCP SM Vijay kumar, IPS had conducted a meeting with helmet shops owners and distributors about the ban of duplicate/low quality helmets in twin cities. Also, the a large number of sizes duplicate and fake helmets were displayed at Cyberabad CP office main gate.

Commenting on the move, Mr Rajeev Kapur, President, Two Wheeler Helmet Manufacturers Association said, “Wearing a helmet decreases the risk and severity of injuries by 72 % and the likelihood of death by up to 39%. We really appreciate the move of Cyberabad Police to think of an intensified implementation of the helmet rule in the city. The step taken in stopping the use of non ISI helmets in the city needs to be replicated across the country. Then only usage of safe, true ISI helmets is only practiced in our country.”

“We are against all the spurious / fake helmet manufacturers those who manufacture and sell helmets for sake of making money and risk the lives of innocent two wheeler helmet rider. This act is similar to manufacturing and selling fake medicines.” Added Mr Rajeev Kapur

Elaborated by Mr Kapur “that one simple non featured non painted ISI marked helmet is built using raw material costing Rs.250.00, electricity expense of Rs. 15/- , labour cost of Rs. 50, transportation cost of Rs. 30/- for pan India plus administration cost, distribution cost , distributor / dealer / retailer / manufacturer profit margin and 18% Gst on above whereas the fake ISI helmet manufacturer sells between Rs. 120 to Rs.300 which which is the key factor one need to kept in mind whenever go for any ISI helmet”.

The Two Wheeler Helmet Manufacturers Association is in high spirits to provide all required assistance and technical support to the Cyberabad Police and the State Government of Telangana. They took such an initiative which is really beneficial for the Two Wheeler Riders as a helmet is a life saving device. Most importantly, a good quality and BIS certified helmet should be used by the rider, and this move can surely decrease the number of deaths taking place due to road accidents.