Two Wheeler Helmet Manufacturers Association welcomes the move of District Administration of Noida & Gr. Noida

As you are aware that Noida District Administration took an initiative to promote traffic regulations by announcing ‘No petrol for two wheelers rider without helmets’. Two Wheeler Helmet Manufacturers Association applauds the decision of District Administration for taking a step which surely aware the riders about the importance of helmets.

The Two Wheeler Helmet Manufacturers Association is in high spirits as the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar took such an initiative which is really beneficial for the Two Wheeler Riders as a helmet is a life saving device and should have been mandatory in the first place. Although, instead of buying Fake ISI or local helmets, a good quality and BIS certified helmet should be used by the rider as well as the pillion. Through this step, people will surely get educated about the importance of wearing good quality helmets while riding and also can be aware of the consequences for the same.

According to the Central Motor Vehicle Act, rule 129 of 1988, it is mandatory for the two wheeler riders as well as pillion rider to wear helmet. Keeping in mind the specifications prescribed by Bureau of Indian Standards. Not wearing a helmet while riding is a violation of the law and can draw imprisonment up to six months under the Indian Penal Code Section 188.

The District Magistrate has instructed all fuel filling stations in Noida & Greater Noida to spread awareness and tell people to wear helmets whenever they reach for refueling and then only fuel will be provided and massive publicity should be carried out for the next five days about the upcoming regulation and consequences of rule violation.

In order to reduce the road accidents and fatalities even further among two wheelers rider and to encourage two wheelers riders to wear the helmet by both rider and pillion, the district magistrate took a very crucial step and Two Wheeler Helmet Manufacturers Association highly appreciates it.